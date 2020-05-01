David Arquette plans to start filming & # 39; Ghosts of the Ozarks & # 39; in Arkansas amidst the COVID-19 blockade

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Scream & # 39; and his wife Christina McLarty are considering keeping the cast and crew away from the public in a former cotton mill that has become a work set.

David Arquette and his wife are making plans to begin production on their latest film in Arkansas, despite the fact that most of the United States is still on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Movie star and Christina McLarty Arquette want to start their period thriller "Ghosts of the Ozarks"sometime in May, and they're pondering ideas to keep the cast, presenting Tim Blake Nelsonand the crew safe during filming.

The Arquettes tell Up News Info that the plan is to screen everyone before filming begins and then alienate the cast and crew from the public at a former cotton mill in Trumann, Arkansas, which has already become a work set. , production center and trailer park.

"It's a lot of space, we can build it so everyone can socially distance," McLarty Arquette tells the store.

David adds: "We have everything online; we have the ability to be able to produce things with a reasonable expectation of social detachment, take everyone's temperature, and we have the flexibility to quarantine people before they get there."

The couple have been buoyed by the fact that Arkansas is one of the least affected states by the coronavirus, with just over 3,000 cases and 57 deaths, and the state governor, Asa Hutchinson, is expected to announce plans to allow some companies reopen after March closing.

"Obviously, we are monitoring the daily situation and following all local, state and national mandates," says McLarty Arquette. "We want to remain optimistic but respectful of what is happening in the world. We are playing it day by day. We have many conversations about how we adapt to this new world in which we live as filmmakers."

"It is not a great production and many people are local that we hire, which helps. Things change every day, but we all try to have hope and, at the same time, be respectful."

The former newscaster, who was born in Hope, Arkansas, adds: "The best thing about shooting in Arkansas is that it is new to the state. The film commissioner is great and the Governor is very supportive … It is a beautiful state and a truly caring community. "