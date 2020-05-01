David and Victoria Beckham care for the elderly amid the coronavirus crisis with care packages

Instagram

The former England soccer captain is isolating himself at the family home in Cotswolds, England, with his wife and three children, while his oldest son stays in New York.

Up News Info –

David Beckham and Victoria Adams They have been helping the elderly in the midst of the coronavirus crisis by donating care packages to those in need.

The couple turned to social media to share their charitable efforts with fans, while the fashion designer filmed a video of all the donations she and her family made to older people living nearby.

Posting the clip on her Instagram story, the mother of four wrote, "Like many volunteers, we have been supporting the elderly in our community with care packages."

"Head over to @ davidbeckham's stories to learn more about the great work @age_uk has been doing."

Soccer star David also shared a video message with his fans, explaining, "Hi, I'm David here. For the past few weeks, my family and I have been supporting older people in our community and discovering the great work that Age UK doing. "

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"We have been able to help with brilliant programs like delivering care packages in our local area and making friendly calls to people isolated by this horrible situation," he explained. "Today I wanted to hand over my social channels to Age UK so they can highlight the important work they have been doing during the coronavirus outbreak, and so they can discover how they can help too."

Then he added: "Thanks to Age UK for taking over my account and for all the important work they have been doing during this pandemic."

"We must also think about older people in these difficult times and do everything we can to help."

<br />

The former England captain is isolating himself at the family home in Cotswolds, England, where his wife Victoria celebrated her 46th birthday over the weekend (April 18-19). Children Romeo Beckham, Cross beckham and Harper are with the couple, while the oldest son Brooklyn remains in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.