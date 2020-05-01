Dallas restaurant owner has emotional first day open for business again – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When the first customer in weeks sat in his yard, Julian Rodarte felt butterflies.

"Oh my gosh, people are coming, people are coming," he said. "I wanted to cry."

The wave of excitement hit him repeatedly as more tables filled.

During Friday lunch alone, his restaurant, Beto and Son, in the Trinity Groves area of ​​Dallas, did as much business as it has for an entire day throughout the month of April, offering only takeout food.

"We were looking forward to going out," said Scott Talbot, who came with his wife for dinner.

They live down the street and were happy they didn't have to cook.

"I feel like they're taking all the necessary precautions," said Susan Talbot, pointing to the waiters in masks.

The restaurant patio can generally hold 100 tables. On Friday there were only 20.

During dinner, almost everyone was kept busy.

"It feels really good to know that on our first open night people are coming back en masse," said Rodarte.

It is a drastic change from the devastation that Rodarte remembers in March.

“It was the most difficult day of my life. As by far the hardest day of my life, ”he said of having to close its doors and fire its staff.

He worries about the virus, but says it is not the only threat his employees face.

"I have a greater fear of the employees who approached me and said, 'I am struggling, I am going to lose my house,'" he said. "I think this is giving them a better option."

Security, he says, has become more important than ever.

"We probably have more hand sanitizer than liquor behind the bar," he said.

It also understands those who say it is too early to reopen.

Business is a fraction of what it was before the pandemic and not enough to keep the restaurant profitable.

Still, he's thankful for the customers who support him through dinner or take-out.