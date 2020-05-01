Czech Republic to reopen theaters on May 11 – Up News Info

The Czech Republic has presented plans to reopen cinemas and other leisure activities in the country.

The government's initial schedule to facilitate its closure was May 25 as the date for several establishments to resume trade, but as reported by the Czech CTK News Agency today, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch told reporters that the date will now be two weeks ahead of schedule. May 11.

Along with theaters, the policy will also allow the reopening of restaurants, shops, and other businesses.

There are several current provisions related to individual industries. For cinemas, there must be a mandatory social distancing, which means an empty seat between each client, food and drinks are not allowed to be offered, and theaters must be disinfected before opening.

The Czech Republic imposed a strict blockade early in its COVID-19 outbreak, before any deaths were recorded, and this is credited with its fairly minimal spread of the virus (7,689 cases and 1 death at the time of publication). The country, along with Denmark, is leading the way in Europe with a five-stage plan to get out of the lockdown, with other nations watching closely to see if the actions trigger a second surge in the virus.