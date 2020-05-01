Cynthia Bailey keeps fans updated on her quarantined life – Watch some motivational videos she posted

Cynthia Bailey has kept her fans up-to-date on what life is like during this quarantine. She has been walking three miles once or twice a day, and said that since she has been doing this, she feels amazing.

Take a look at some clips that he shared on his social media account and managed to elevate his fans.

💪🏽 3 Mile Power Walk 💪🏽 I promise to exercise more during quarantine. I'm done sleeping and want to be more productive. I discovered that my 3-mile power walks have been a great spiritual, physical, and mental reset for me to take time to clear my head and stay focused. I highly recommend "Cynthia captioned her post.

He shared another video with one more walk and captioned the clip with the following words:

‘I decided to walk another 3 miles late tonight. all the beautiful flowers in the neighborhood really caught my eye, so I took photos of them to share with you. It's funny how I've never noticed much before. Looking at them made me think of God and how beautiful something as simple as a flower can do. don't let me waste time and discover that I can be a flower photographer hahaha. What you think? Yes, you can go ahead and put that in my bio, "Cynthia wrote.

A follower praised the photos Cynthia was able to take and said, Gran Great photo of your sedum neighborhood! Great potted gardening plants! It could look really good on those decks at Lake Bailey! I'm just saying! & # 39;

Someone else posted this message: "Cynthia, you did an excellent job, the images are impressive."

Cynthia shared some thoughts about negativity, all the more problems that can stop it.

‘Be consistent and stay focused. If someone really knows me, they know that I have not always become a priority. I have decided to commit and dedicate myself to focus on happiness, health and personal well-being. If this quarantine has taught me anything, it is that life is too short and we should never take anything or anyone for granted. I am wide awake and I understand it. It took me a minute, but now I get it. No more distractions, negativity, procrastination, and sabotage. The real work begins with me. Everyone else's journey is yours. I'm ready. Reoriented and stronger than ever💪🏽 @ skin shine improves my shine! "He told his fans.

People praise Cynthia, and they are truly grateful for her uplifting videos.



