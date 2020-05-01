cyber: UK offers virtual cybersecurity school for teens in COVID-19 blockade – Latest news

The UK government launched a new virtual cyber security school on Friday aimed at encouraging teens to learn new skills while trapped in their homes during the blockade of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the free lessons, young people can learn to crack codes, fix security flaws, and analyze digital trails of criminals as they progress through a game as a cyber agent. The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) said this will help them develop important skills necessary for future jobs, particularly in cyber security.

"This new initiative will give teens something fun and educational to do from home and give them an insight into the life of a cyber security professional," said UK Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman. "We have a world-leading cyber sector that plays a crucial role in protecting the country and our digital economy, so it is absolutely vital that we continue to inspire the next generation of tech talent to help maintain the UK's strong position. ", said.

The school will provide free weekly webinars led by industry experts who teach fundamental security disciplines such as digital forensics, cryptography, and operating systems. Thousands of young people are encouraged to join the initiative to create the next generation of professional cyber defenders in the UK.

"At a time when schools remain closed to most children, the online initiative aims to inspire future talents to work in the cybersecurity sector and offer students a variety of extracurricular activities to do from safety from their homes, "said DCMS.

The move comes when the government announces a series of other online training courses to give UK school pupils the opportunity to learn and develop cybersecurity skills, including the launch of the popular CyberFirst summer courses in National Center for Cyber ​​Security (NCSC). The courses are being implemented online this year to help more than 1,000 youth ages 14-17 develop important cyber skills from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

NCSC CEO Ciaran Martin said: “Technology is helping us all cope with the coronavirus crisis and is playing an essential role in keeping our businesses moving and our society connected.

"It has never been more important for our young people to stay engaged and learn to protect our digital world, and I am delighted to see that our instructor-led CyberFirst summer courses are available online."



Enrolled students will learn to code and carry out cybersecurity operations in an instructor-led virtual classroom to help guide students through the program and create a sense of camaraderie within each group.

The National Crime Agency and Cyber ​​Security Challenge UK will also offer teens the opportunity to access their CyberLand online cyber skills platform for free in the coming months. In the game designed to teach teens the basics of cyber security, players protect the virtual city "CyberLand,quot; from cyber attacks while learning key skills.

"Many young people have a keen interest in technology and have developed impressive cyber skills. The virtual school and CyberFirst programs are great initiatives that will support this next generation of cyber advocates in realizing their potential, "said Jim Stokley, Deputy Director of the NCA's National Cyber ​​Crime Unit.

"We have also partnered with Cyber ​​Security Challenge UK to offer free access to their Cyberland online platform, where young people will find games that encourage them to improve their cyber skills safely and legally," he said.