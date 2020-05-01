CU Buffs Rick George is pleased to be part of the NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness Task Force

When Colorado athletic director Rick George was appointed to the NCAA task force to explore the possibility of student athletes benefiting from his name, image, and likeness, he thought the assignment would last four months.

About a year later, the 18-member task force presented its recommendations, and on Wednesday, the NCAA board of governors endorsed those recommendations.

While much work remains to be done to clarify how name, image, and likeness (NIL) changes will be made, this week was an important step for the NCAA, which has long opposed NIL compensation for athletes.

"I am excited that they have the ability to monetize his name, image, and likeness and I am glad I was a part of it," George said Thursday in a media conference call. “It was a privilege to serve on that committee.

"I was excited to see the board of governors accept the report and that we can move forward with recommendations and guidelines."

The NCAA formed the task force in response to pressure from several states that have proposed legislation allowing NIL compensation for student athletes. California and Colorado have already passed bills, while other states are in the process.

To prevent each state from having different NIL laws, the NCAA is asking the US Congress. USA To intervene and enact a federal law to override state laws. The NCAA that developed its own framework for NIL standards was seen as vital to engaging Congress.

"When we signed up for that, it was going to be four months and it turned into a year, but I think making that presentation was important," said George.

“The divisions and conferences still have a lot of work to do to draft legislation and develop the details of those recommendations, but it was great to work on. We have the guiding principles, we have the framework, and now we have to work hard to ensure that the name, image, and likeness are positive for our student athletes. "

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The basic framework of the report of the working group is that student athletes will be able to benefit from endorsements, social networks, the signing of autographs, etc. Student athletes may use an agent to assist them in those efforts, but NCAA, conferences, and schools would not be involved in facilitating those opportunities.

The governing bodies of Division I, Division II and Division III have until October 31 to finalize NIL legislation proposals. A vote on the proposals would take place in January, with a view to putting new rules into effect for the 2021-22 school year.

While schools won't be involved in helping athletes gain approval opportunities, Ohio state athletic director Gene Smith, co-chair of the task force, said the NCAA wants to include "railings,quot; to make sure the compensation be a fair market value. The NCAA hopes to avoid situations in which large sums promoters lure recruits to certain schools with promises of lucrative endorsement deals.

For each school, that will mean a little extra work on the part of the compliance department, and possibly even adding staff members just to handle NIL problems.

With a lot of work to do on the NIL issue, George said CU is still developing a plan to manage the NIL with its student athletes.

"Certainly our compliance office will have additional work to do, but we are trying to develop what that framework looks like, what the railings are," he said. “I would certainly think that there will be more work to be done from the point of view of compliance, the point of view of enforcement and also the educational point of view. We have great leadership and professional development, so we can do a good job educating our student athletes about their brand and what that means to them and the opportunities they may have. There will be some additional work; we know."