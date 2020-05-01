Creature Conservancy Offers Virtual Animal Education – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info Detroit – If you want to give kids something to do at home, The Creature Conservancy in Ann Arbor is broadcasting informational shows about different animals on Facebook daily.

As reported by MLive, people can see the many species of animals they have on hand. Like axolotls, Poco the sloth, Zee the red-footed tortoise, or Kuzco the emperor scorpion.

The Conservancy broadcasts live on Facebook every day at 4 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on weekends with several staff members talking about their fellow animal residents. Times may vary.

Creature Conservancy President Steve Marsh told Mlive: "The more they learn about that animal and its status in the wild, the more concerned they are about what happens to that animal," Marsh said. “A couple of weeks ago, we took the cougar out to play. We were playing kickball with her, so it was very entertaining. ”

The Creatures Conservatory is going through difficult times with the Coronavirus pandemic. Since all school field trips were canceled, income only comes from donations. Three staff members care for 300 animals when they usually have a staff of 11 and 80 volunteers available.

Marsh also added that 60 percent of his income comes during the end of the school year … or the next three months, which makes the situation right now especially difficult. He added: "Donations are critical."

Due to COVID-19, there has also been an increase in the intake of animal cruelty organizations and conservancies.

The Creature Conservancy is located at 4950 Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor. If you want to contribute to them, you can do it here.

