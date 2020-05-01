"Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu sends a warning to the casting scammer: "We'll bite you!"

WENN / Avalon

The swindler of & # 39; I the Heights & # 39; is disgusted by the casting scam for the sequels to the hit 2018 movie, and calls it a & # 39; direct attack & # 39; to Asian-American actors chasing this dream that they never thought was possible before.

Jon M. Chu is sending a stern warning to those trying to swindle Asian-American actors in hopes of getting parts in the upcoming sequels to his 2018 movie. "Crazy Rich Asians"The director has attacked a Twitter user who posted a fake casting call for."Chinese rich girlfriend"and"Rich people problems"

Regarding the blue bird's request, Chu wrote on Thursday, April 30: "Tips for the actors: if SOMEONE ever asks you to PAY MONEY to audition, it is a scam." He added to the scammer, "Don't mess with Asian actors during our wave or we'll bite !!"

Chu's tweet was in response to a bogus casting call posted by a user named Alan Baltes, who falsely claimed that the alleged sequels to "Crazy Rich Asians" opened "Live Zoom auditions" for "new lead roles" in the upcoming movies.

The fake casting ad said the movies were looking for Asian actors, ages 20 to 40, for the lead roles, and a Caucasian woman aged 25 to 35 for elsewhere. The publication asked that talents who wanted to be considered pay Baltes a "shipping fee" of $ 99 via Google Pay or Venmo.

Chu, who was alerted to the notice when it was tagged in a tweet, said he subsequently notified Twitter and dialed Warner Bros. & # 39; Legal department. After posting his own reaction, the 40-year-old pilot said Baltes quickly blocked him on Twitter.

Speaking to Variety, Chu said he was appalled at the attempt to defraud those who hope to act. "I kept reading it, and when I said '$ 99', I was like 'This is screwed up'," he recalled. "Anyway, there are as many scams like that in Los Angeles, and really targeting Asian actors specifically was very frustrating."

"Asian American actors finally have the opportunity or hope that there are roles and parts out there. People have this light within them to pursue this dream that they never thought was possible before, and take advantage of that and know that you can take $ 99 for a fake hearing it's just gross, "he expressed his dismay.

"To make matters worse this time, when they attack us and attack us in the streets, it is even more unpleasant," Chu, who has worked on the next musical drama "In the heights", additional.

Baltes's Twitter account has since been deactivated. He said in an email to Variety that he posted the bogus casting call after "someone sent me the information and was misrepresenting that I was with the casting. The person is no longer contacting me after I asked more. They were trying to reach me." . to send them money to make calls. "

Baltes, who claims to be an actor, casting associate, and talent agent, also said that no money had been paid regarding the fake casting call. When asked who had provided "false information" to him, he replied: "I no longer have the information as it was on my Twitter and my account was deleted."

However, this is not the first time that Baltes has been linked to an attempt to request money to "present" talent for auditions in major films. In 2018, Twitter users notified director Colin Trevorrow of a similar casting announcement for a "Jurassic world: fallen kingdom"sequel, which is now called"Jurassic World: Dominion"Where Baltes asked for a $ 99 audition fee. Trevorrow said at the time," Anyone requesting money for an audition is not up to par. "

As for the pre-production of the "Crazy Rich Asians" sequels, Chu said, "We're a long way from that. We don't have a casting director. We've never said, 'Hey, let's see the people who are out there.' We've done zero. " He added: "We don't even have a script."