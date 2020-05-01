Counting on – Is Jinger Duggar pregnant with baby number two?

Counting on star Jinger Duggar has been isolating herself with husband Jeremy Vuolo and daughter Felicity for a year at their home in Los Angeles in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, in true Duggar fan fashion, for the past few weeks, Duggar followers on Instagram have been looking for clues that the 26-year-old is expecting another baby.

For weeks, fans have been sharing their theories about a second pregnancy, but have given no reason why Jinger would keep it a secret. One of the main reasons fans think Jinger is waiting again is because she included the hashtag #healthyfitpregnancy in the title of a recent Instagram post.

Others believe Jinger is trying to hide her pregnancy after posting a photo of her walking with Vuolo in the rain. Jinger was wearing a raincoat, but for some reason there were fans who pointed this out as "evidence,quot; that he was covering his belly.

Another fan noted that Jinger appears to be "brighter,quot; in many of her recent photos, which in the Duggar world is immediate evidence of a pregnancy.

Despite fan speculation, it doesn't appear that Jinger is pregnant with a quarantined baby. Instead, she has spent her time enjoying puzzles (which is her last "resource,quot; right now), asking questions and answers online with Vuolo, and focusing on Felicity's fleeting years.

"I think Jinger is pregnant with that sparkle and her plump cheeks a little, it's nice that I don't hate her, I swear," wrote one follower.

How Counting on Fans know that 2019 featured the biggest baby boom in Duggar's history. Six Duggar babies were born between January 2019 and January 2020: Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed a daughter, as did Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, Josiah Duggar and Laura Swanson, Josh and Anna Duggar, and John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. Cousin Amy Duggar and her husband, Dylan King, welcomed a baby in October.

Now Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth are expecting a second baby, a girl who will be born in August.

The Duggar family has a long history with pregnancy announcements, so if Jinger Duggar is expecting baby number two, there's no doubt he'll be sharing the news soon.



