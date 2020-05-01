Cory Gardner should use influence to get tax help in Colorado

It looks like Colorado is about to face our third round of recessive state budget cuts since the turn of the millennium. Although the 2001 budget cuts and the Great Recession at the end of that decade were caused by pernicious and growing structural economic forces over time, the economic collapse that we are about to endure was sudden and surprising. This week we learned that the economy contracted by almost 5% between January and March, the worst since the last quarter of 2008.

Each of the last major recessions sparked several years of sharp budget cuts for Colorado. Public school districts, as parents and teachers will attest, have never fully recovered. This next round of cuts in the COVID-19 era will likely be even worse. That means that if Colorado wants to avoid a fiscal pandemic in addition to a viral pandemic, the federal government must step in. But if recent comments by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump hold true, Colorado has cause for concern.

McConnell has openly stated that he believes states should go bankrupt. And true to form, Donald Trump has surpassed him by suggesting he would hold state and local aid hostage to political demands on immigration. Fifty states are about to experience the kind of treatment the Ukrainian president received when Trump said he wanted a favor. Once again, Colorado junior senator Cory Gardner is caught between doing the right thing for Colorado and serving political expediency. As the most vulnerable Republican

Senator for reelection in 2020, Senator Gardner has received recent presidential political favors, specifically just 100 of the 500 fans that Governor Jared Polis secured before FEMA came in and bought them from us. It stands to reason that Gardner could once again persuade his political allies in Washington to throw Colorado a budget lifeline as our state faces billions in budget cuts when

They were looking for surplus just two months ago.

I was a staff member of the Colorado House of Representatives the last time Colorado was forced to cut more than $ 1 billion from our state budget when revenue began to fall as a result of the Great Recession. Colorado's constitution requires our state to pass a balanced budget every year, unlike Washington DC, which, thanks in large part to Senator Gardner and Donald Trump's massive tax cuts for the wealthy, ended 2019 with a deficit of one trillion dollars.

But the pain doesn't stop at the Colfax-Sherman intersection in Denver. Our cities, counties, and special districts will also have to cut hundreds of millions of their budgets. Local governments in Colorado fund our firefighters, paramedics, and police, the first responders to fight alongside health workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

To be fair to Senator Gardner, he signed a letter with Governor Polis and Senator Michael Bennet asking the majority and minority Senate leader for state and local assistance, but we know he could use his political connections in Washington to secure our state and the Local governments don't have to cut the bone again during the next recession if they really defended us. Letter writing will not balance the budget. Either Washington will support us as the moment requires, or we will witness a fiscal catastrophe from the state chamber to every fire station and school in Colorado. Coloradons have grown accustomed to Cory Gardner's dual identities: one guy in Carhartt jackets in TV commercials, and the other Cory Gardner, who dresses in tailored suits to drink $ 1,000 bottles of champagne in the mansions. from Palm Beach. We know since the last recession that the economic pain suffered by Americans was largely prolonged by insufficient allocation of aid to state and local governments, forcing cuts that created a budget nightmare for 50 states across the country. McConnell's plan to block federal funds for state and local governments will be a disaster for Colorado.

In the partisan America of Cory Gardner and Donald Trump, where life-saving fans are given as favors to political allies, we are about to find out if all 50 states get the same favor as billionaire corporations and wealthy Republican donors. If we can generate trillions of dollars out of thin air to keep payrolls running in the private sector, we certainly can deliver a fraction of that to ensure that teachers, first responders, and public health professionals don't end up on the lines of Unemployment while high-end cruise operators and billionaire hoteliers cash checks written by the American taxpayer and signed by a terribly insecure president.

Ian Silverii is the executive director of ProgressNow Colorado, the state's largest progressive advocacy group.