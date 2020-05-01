Coronavirus vaccine may become part of routine newborn immunization – BGR

Bill Gates explained in a new blog post that eight to 10 vaccine candidates of the more than 115 proposed drugs are promising.

He said that once the "perfect,quot; vaccine, a drug that would be highly effective in preventing COVID-19 disease, had been developed, it could become part of the routine vaccination program for newborns.

Gates also explained that the real challenge is to make at least seven billion doses and then implement them as quickly as possible.

Bill Gates is one of the personalities that stands out during the new coronavirus pandemic. First, the Microsoft co-founder warned the world that these kinds of things could happen five years ago, in a TED talk that went viral once the dangers of COVID-19 became clear. Second, Gates has been working with authorities on the pandemic, as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has some experience in treating infectious diseases.

Unsurprisingly, the Gates Foundation has been funding some COVID-19 efforts, and the former Microsoft executive said he is willing to risk billions in vaccine and logistics development to potentially save billions of dollars. In a new blog post on the subject of COVID-19 vaccines, Gates explained the current progress, saying he believes there are between eight and ten promising candidates. Once the perfect shot is out, Gates said, it could become part of the "routine newborn vaccination program."

Gates explained in a detailed blog post that there are no fewer than 115 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the pipeline, according to the Coalition for Outbreak Preparedness Innovations. "I think eight to 10 of them look particularly promising," said the executive, without revealing what they are. "However, our foundation will monitor everyone else to see if we have missed any that have some positive characteristics."

In previous comments, Gates said the foundation will help develop seven of them, including the factories and supply chain necessary for mass production. These projects will run simultaneously, even if only one or two vaccines are chosen for mass inoculation. Gates emphasized in his blog post that vaccines must be safe and effective, even if they are being accelerated to be ready anywhere between nine months to two years from now. He explained three of the various vaccine technologies that are used to develop a COVID-19 drug.

Some researchers are working on inactivated and live vaccines. "Inactivated and live vaccines are what we consider,quot; traditional "approaches," Gates wrote. "There are several COVID-19 vaccine candidates of both types, and for good reason: They are well established. We know how to test and manufacture them."

Making them on a scale, which means between seven and 14 billion doses, depending on how effective they are, could be a problem, and that is because most of the material is biological and needs to be cultivated.

Gates said he is most excited about new vaccine techniques that use DNA or RNA material to generate a response:

This is how an RNA vaccine works: Instead of injecting a pathogen's antigen into your body, it gives the body the genetic code necessary to make that antigen. When antigens appear on the outside of your cells, your immune system attacks them and learns to defeat future intruders in the process. Basically, it turns your body into its own vaccine manufacturing unit.

Gates says the foundation has been working on RNA vaccines for almost a decade for other diseases, including malaria. The first candidate to start human trials was the Moderna mRNA vaccine. Earlier this week, we learned that the German company BioNTech partnered with Pfizer in a different mRNA assay. Previous reports also detailed one of the DNA-based vaccines that the Gates Foundation is supporting, the one made by Inovio.

Gates explained that making RNA vaccines could be much easier. But implementing them could be challenging because they need to be stored at -80 ° C (-112 ° F), compared to just 4 ° C (39 ° F) for more traditional vaccines.

Gates explained that the first vaccines don't have to be perfect. A 60% efficacy rate would be enough to lead to herd immunity, and then researchers could develop a better vaccine, which would be even more effective. That is the type of vaccine that could be given to babies in the future. Meanwhile, older people may need higher doses to protect themselves, Gates said.

He also explained that developing a vaccine and approving it is only part of the process. The entire world will need to be vaccinated, which is a daunting task. Creating seven billion doses will be challenging, as will deciding who gets them first once healthcare workers are inoculated:

I think low-income countries should be some of the first to receive it, because people will have a much higher risk of dying in those places. COVID-19 will spread much faster in poor countries because measures such as physical distancing are more difficult to implement. More people have underlying poor health that makes them more vulnerable to complications, and weak health systems will make it difficult for them to receive the care they need. Putting the vaccine in low-income countries could save millions of lives.

Inoculating the entire population of the world is easier said than done, and some people could be waiting for the vaccine for years. He also reiterated that the Gates Foundation is working on the supply chain for various types of vaccines, which will cost billions of dollars. However, he made it clear that not all the money will come from the foundation:

Governments must quickly find a mechanism to make funds available for this. Our foundation is currently working with CEPI, WHO and governments to determine funding.

Image source: Pete Marovich / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock