Coronavirus updates: Minnesota driving test stations resume testing only for commercial driver's licenses – Up News Info

ARDEN HILLS, Minnesota (Up News Info) – There is little argument that truck drivers are crucial in keeping supermarket shelves stocked and fuel in tanks during this crippling pandemic.

Unfortunately, with the state driver's license test stations closed since mid-March, no new trucker could hit the road.

That is changing this week.

"We just got permission from the Federal Motor Carrier Administration," said John McKagan of the Department of Public Safety.

McKagan is referring to a federal exemption that now allows all eight Minnesota DPS driver driving test stations to return to function. The department is launching a safe and socially distanced pilot program to resume offering the Commercial Driver's License (CDL) exam.

"Normally, the examiner is in the cabin in the front seat," said McKagan.

Now, state examiners will mask themselves as they follow the applicant walking around the truck doing the pre-license check.

They will then open the door on the passenger side of the truck and attach a tripod with two cameras.

Instead of jumping to drive, the examiners follow him in a chase vehicle. They will issue instructions while using FaceTime as a separate GoPro camera that records the tour view.

“There will be two staff examiners there. One is driving the vehicle and giving instructions and the other will be monitoring the test through a video system and rating the test, "said McKagan.

For aspiring truck drivers like Nolan Lepel, it was a bit puzzling.

"It's different. I get in the truck and a guy was hanging on a bi-pod with a phone. It was weird but it worked," said Lepel.

For now it is only being tested for commercial driver licenses only.

"We haven't forgotten about the 16-year-olds. We are considering many options with more details to come," said McKagan.

Because suddenly, there are more risks to getting a license than just those on the road.