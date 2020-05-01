Coronavirus Updates: Cottage Grove Community Surprises Nursing Home Residents With Flowers – Up News Info

– A Cottage Grove Senior Care Center received a big surprise on Friday: 77 bouquets of flowers. That's for everyone who lives in Norris Square, a senior care center in Cottage Grove.

One of the residents is called Ginny. For several weeks and in an effort to keep Ginny and her neighbors safe from Covid-19, they have been unable to welcome visitors and have used social distancing within the facility. So when Ginny turned 88, she celebrated from a distance and with a vase of flowers by her side.

"He said he looked at them every day and kept them at his table until the last petal fell, because apart from the phone calls, that was the only happy thing in his life," said Ginny's daughter Deb Mason.

Their caregivers, despite their efforts, do not have a rulebook on how to handle a pandemic that targets their people first.

"We've really had to think outside the box," said Anna DeCorsey, who works at Norris Square.

The facility has introduced new activities and encourages conversations to keep residents physically and mentally active. They have a patio for fresh air.

However, Anna and her colleagues recognized the unique challenges and, in doing so, helped unite families by staying apart.

"We did a Facebook post to the Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park community, and we asked for $ 400," Mason said.

It would cover the cost of 45 bouquets, for each resident in assisted living.

"I knew with this community that we would get a lot more," said Cori Laska of Rustic Floral Boutique. She and her team spent the day before organizing 77 vases.

Some people donated in memory of their loved ones, many offered gratitude and, in total, totaled $ 1,800. Laska and Mason only used part of it in Norris Square. They delivered 44 bouquets of flowers to another senior center and plan to save the remaining $ 500 for a second delivery on another date.

"It makes me smile (know) what a bouquet of flowers can do for someone and what the community has done to make this happen," Mason said.