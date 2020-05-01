Coronavirus remains a global health emergency, W.H.O. Warns

The World Health Organization released its global health emergency statement on Friday amid mounting criticism from the Trump Administration about its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The move comes exactly three months after the organization's original decision to announce a "public health emergency of international concern,quot; on January 30. At the time, only 98 of the nearly 10,000 confirmed cases had occurred outside of China's borders.
But the pandemic continues to grow. More than 3.2 million people worldwide are known to have been infected, and nearly a quarter of a million have died, according to official accounts. There is evidence on six continents of sustained transmission of the virus.
All of this has led to experts from the W.H.O. to meet again to assess the course of the outbreak and advise on updated recommendations, said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the organization.
"The pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern," said Dr. Tedros, adding that the crisis "has illustrated that even the most sophisticated health systems are struggling to cope with a pandemic."
An alarming increase in new cases in Africa and South America, where many countries have weak health systems, was alarming, he said. Acceleration occurs even when the spread of the virus appears to have slowed in many countries in Asia and Europe.
Although people are slowly starting to return to work in China after weeks of closure, companies, schools and cultural institutions are still closed in most parts of the world. The virus has seriously damaged the global economy.
Across the United States, governors are struggling to square the demands of constituents to end orders to stay home with the consequences of relaxing the rules of social estrangement.
Scientific and public health experts have warned that the reopening of restaurants, cinemas, and shopping malls can trigger a second deadly wave of infection.
Several Republican senators, especially those locked in difficult races, have started shifting the blame for the spread of the virus to China. Party officials hope that deflecting anger over human casualties and economic pain in the United States will help save a difficult choice.
President Trump has adopted the strategy, calling for "disinformation of China,quot; and W.H.O.'s "China-centered,quot; response. in the early days of the pandemic.
He accused the W.H.O., without evidence, of helping China to hide the scope of its epidemic in the early days, as well as being slow in publishing precautionary guidelines against infections.
In fact, the W.H.O. It started raising alarms in early January, as soon as China informed it of a mysterious new illness in Wuhan City. On Friday, Dr. Tedros insisted that the W.H.O. He wasted no time traveling to Beijing "to discuss with the leaders and find, to see for ourselves, the situation in China."
In mid-April, Trump announced that he would suspend funding for the W.H.O. The United States is by far the largest benefactor of the organization.
Dr. Tedros announced on Friday that the European Investment Bank will provide grants and financial support to help strengthen global supply chains and facilitate the distribution of diagnostics, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies.
“We look forward to seeing how such innovative financing could deliver real results for global health when W.H.O. advocates for health for all, ”said Dr. Tedros. "WHO. Is deeply grateful to the European Investment Bank for their support and collaboration."
However, the W.H.O. It has still handled the coronavirus crisis as best it can, and better than the Trump administration, many experts say.
The OMS. He helped organize test supplies and personal protective equipment for needy countries and held daily news meetings to warn the world that the virus was spreading and that countries should do everything possible to stop it.
At almost every briefing, Dr. Tedros repeated: “We have a window of opportunity to stop this virus. But that window is closing fast. "
On Friday, Didier Houssin, President of the W.H.O. emergency committee said that committee members had made More than 20 recommendations, hoping to reduce disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The guide focuses on mitigating disruptions in food and medicine distribution caused by blockages, a safe return to work, and the resumption of normal air travel. The committee said researchers will continue to search for the animal believed to be the original source of the coronavirus, and will develop possible vaccines and therapies.
"We encourage countries to follow WHO's advice, which we are constantly reviewing and updating as we learn more about the virus, and as we learn more from countries about best practices to respond to it," said Dr. Tedros .