Coronavirus pandemic could last two years without a vaccine – BGR

A new research report states that the coronavirus pandemic may not go away for two years if a vaccine is not developed.

One of the challenges of keeping the coronavirus at bay is that it is very efficient at spreading silently.

A new report from the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy has some disappointing news regarding our efforts to keep the coronavirus at bay. While many people assumed, perhaps too optimistically, that the coronavirus would be no more than a distant memory by the time autumn strikes, the report conveys that the current coronavirus pandemic may last more than two years.

The report, released Thursday, notes that the world population as a whole does not have pre-existing immunity to the coronavirus. This, compounded by the fact that the virus can be easily spread by asymptomatic people, will make it incredibly difficult to prevent the virus from spreading.

Another factor that makes coronavirus difficult to contain is that the incubation period is longer than what we normally see for the flu:

There are also important differences. The first is the incubation period; the average incubation period for influenza is 2 days (range, 1 to 4 days); while the average incubation period for COVID-19 is 5 days (range, 2 to 14 days). The longer incubation period for COVID-19 allowed the virus to move silently in different populations before it was detected. This contributed to an initial atmosphere of complacency before national governments realized the seriousness of the situation.

In summary, the report reveals how efficient the spread of the coronavirus is relative to influenza viruses. Consequently, we may find ourselves in a situation where it appears that coronavirus infections have declined only to discover that there is a potentially more dangerous second wave upon us.

The report warns that the entire country should be ready for the worst case scenario in which there is no vaccine against the virus. The report adds that government officials must make clear that "this pandemic may not end soon, and people need to be prepared for possible periodic resurgences of the disease in the next 2 years."

Even in the best case scenario, the report notes, "We must be prepared for at least another 18 to 24 months of significant COVID-19 activity, with hot spots appearing periodically in various geographic areas."

The report adds that the coronavirus pandemic will not stop until 60% to 70% of the population becomes immune.

Of course, the pessimism scenario above may not work if the researchers manage to invent a vaccine. And while nothing is predictable at this point, Dr. Fauci recently said that a coronavirus vaccine could be widely available by January 2021.

Image source: Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock