Coronavirus Live updates: in China, relaxed restrictions lead to hasty travel

In China, Labor Day commuters rush to take advantage of relaxed restrictions.
When Zeng Yanqi, a 26-year-old Beijing resident, learned this week that travelers returning to the capital would no longer have to be quarantined, she opened the flight options on her phone. Half an hour later, she had bought a ticket to visit her parents in Sichuan province.
Labor Day kicks off on Friday, a long weekend in China and the biggest extended holiday since the country began to loosen national restrictions first implemented in January.
After months of confinement, quarantine, and fear, people are quick to take advantage. Moments after Beijing announced Thursday that it would increase its quarantine requirements, air ticket reservations rose 15 times more than recent levels, according to Qunar, an online travel service provider. The number of tourists who booked trips in April increased by 300 percent over March, according to Xinhua, the state news agency, citing data from Trip.com, a travel agency.
Approximately 70 percent of the country's tourist attractions have been reopened, with many offering free admission or other promotions, Luo Shugang, China's culture minister, said Thursday at a press conference.
While encouraging tourism as a means of economic revival, officials reminded travelers that life had not yet returned to normal. Tourist attractions would be limited to 30 percent of their usual capacity, Luo said, and many would require online reservations. Temperature controls would be widespread. "We are still in the middle of the epidemic control period," he said.
Still, such warnings could not dampen Ms. Zeng's spirit. Her parents had rearranged their schedules immediately after learning of her surprise visit, she said in a phone call from Beijing's Daxing International Airport on Thursday. I haven't seen them since October. "Even when I was in college, I didn't go that long without going home," he said.
South Africa said it would lift a national shutdown on Friday, but that it will continue to implement strict social distancing and face mask rules as the nation, already under siege by H.I.V., is preparing for a new seasonal flu threat.
South Africa implemented one of the strictest blockades in the world after recording its first coronavirus-related death in March. Regulations banned running and walking dogs, closed parks, and banned the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.
Even with the restrictions relaxed, masks and social distancing will be mandatory and a night curfew will be implemented. Employees still have to work from home, and gyms and restaurants will remain closed. Schools will not reopen until June 1.
The country quickly took action in March for fear that its population, highly affected by HIV. and AIDS, would be particularly susceptible to the new coronavirus.
Starting Friday, miners will return to work underground, a crucial move for the economy, in an industry that is already overwhelmed by high H.I.V. and tuberculosis infection. More than 13 percent South Africa's population is H.I.V. positive, which means that almost eight million people have compromised immune systems.
With 5,350 confirmed coronavirus cases and just over 100 deaths, officials say the gradual reopening is essential to stem the pandemic in a country with a vulnerable population and poor health system.
The economic cost of fighting Covid-19 also required a $ 26.16 billion stimulus plan, with money borrowed from the International Monetary Fund, the African Development Bank and others.
An unknown view from the end of apartheid, tanks carrying soldiers arrived in neighborhoods to help police enforce the shutdown. As in other nations, officers were harshly charged, with six people killed by police in the first week, many in communities of color. This is also where the test and detection units, led by volunteers who wear protective gear, have focused.
"Community transmission is there, we see cases, but it is not spreading like that forest fire that we expected and that is what is leading to this fun turn in the epidemic and the shape of our curve," said Professor Salim Abdool Karim, head of the country. Covid-19 working group, which has a stabilized infection rate.
Police in Hong Kong deployed thousands of additional officers on Friday after anti-government activists in Hong Kong promised to return to the streets as the city's coronavirus outbreak has stabilized.
Some 3,000 officers with riot gear were deployed on Friday, Labor Day holiday in the semi-autonomous city of China, to conduct high-profile patrols, local media reported. Police said in a statement Friday that they "would agilely deploy labor to maintain public safety and public order,quot; in response to calls for action that "ignore government laws."
Protesters, organizing online, He called for spontaneous demonstrations on Friday and a four-day campaign to show support for small businesses that support the pro-democracy movement.
The coronavirus pandemic has helped calm the anti-government movement that rocked Hong Kong last year. But The city has not registered new coronavirus infections for five consecutive days, and protesters have recently organized small demonstrations. Those meetings were interrupted by the police, who cited the rules for social distancing.
Groups of police with masks and shields were seen Friday in front of shopping malls in the busy Causeway Bay shopping district. Across the harbor in the Kowloon area, officers conducted spot checks on residents near a train station.
Labor Day protests traditionally held on May 1 in Hong Kong were denied permits due to public health risks. Instead, a pro-democracy labor group has planned to establish dozens of street stalls.
After flight attendants and pilots criticized them for not doing more to protect employees, major airlines in the United States and around the world announced this week that they would require their crews to wear masks. Some went even further and said that passengers would also have to.
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines said Thursday that it would start requiring all passengers to cover their faces in the coming weeks, a policy that will also apply to their flight attendants. They join the Lufthansa Group, which owns its namesake airline, Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, as well as JetBlue and Frontier Airlines, which made similar announcements this week.
Southwest Airlines said this week that its flight attendants would soon be wearing masks, joining United Airlines, which announced a similar policy late last week. Both airlines said they would "strongly,quot; encourage customers to do the same.
As some states begin to relax or lift stay-at-home orders, lawmakers and unions representing flight attendants and pilots have stepped up calls for industry standards on masks to protect flight crews of the passengers, and the passengers to each other.
Airlines have been slow to require masks in part because they have been difficult to find. At the beginning of the pandemic, many companies promised to make masks available to employees who wanted them, but some pilots and flight attendants complained that they were not always available.
States across the United States continue to navigate a high-risk balancing act, with some preparing to ease virus restrictions and others imposing new ones, all under the watchful eye of crazy residents eager to return to their stores, restaurants and favorite beaches.
In California, Florida, and other coastal states, governors grappled with voter demands for relief from the spring heat against the potentially deadly consequences of loosening social distancing rules in ways that could make beach blankets and garden chairs are new sources of virus.
Faced with criticism from lawmakers on Thursday, the top diplomat of the European Union denied that the bloc had It softened a recent disinformation report on the coronavirus pandemic, under pressure from China.
The report, released late last week, outlined efforts by China and Russia to spread falsehood and propaganda about the pandemic. But the language had dimmed amid China's strenuous objections, The New York Times reported, based on interviews, emails, and documents.
Senior European Union diplomat Josep Borrell acknowledged that Chinese officials had opposed the report, but said those complaints "are the daily bread of diplomacy." He said the reviews had been part of the normal editing process.
"Our findings were not diluted," said Borrell.
Lawmakers seemed skeptical. Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European Parliament, told Borrell that his team had been "caught with his hand in the cookie jar."
The report comes at a time when the European Union hopes to win trade concessions from Beijing and restore a rich relationship once the pandemic has passed. German automakers and French farmers, along with other industries, rely heavily on exports to China.
The report was a routine summary of public information and news reports. The internal report, and a version that was drafted for public publication, devoted separate sections to state-sponsored disinformation by China and Russia.
In the final version, those sections were folded up in the rest of the report, and many examples of Chinese actions were grouped at the bottom, under the heading "Other selected activities,quot;.
Key sentences from previous versions were omitted, including: "China has continued to carry out a global disinformation campaign to deflect blame for the outbreak of the pandemic and improve its international image." Another language softened.
"Who interfered? Which Chinese official lobbied? At what level What means of pressure? asked Hilde Vautmans, Belgian member of the European Parliament. "I think Europe needs to know that. Otherwise, you are losing all credibility. "
Mr. Borrell declined to answer that question or discuss the revisions that were made to each draft.
In late January, researchers at BenevolentAI, an artificial intelligence company in central London, turned their attention to the coronavirus.
In two days, using technologies that can trace the scientific literature related to the virus, they quickly identified a possible treatment that surprised both the company that makes the drug and many doctors who spent years exploring its effect on other viruses.
Called baricitinib, the drug was designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Although many questions hover over its potential use as a coronavirus treatment, it will soon be tested in a expedited clinical trial with the United States National Institutes of Health. It is also being studied in Canada, Italy and other countries.
BenevolentAI specialists are among many A.I. Researchers and data scientists from around the world have focused their attention on the coronavirus, hoping they can accelerate efforts to understand how it is spreading, treat people who have it, and find a vaccine.
BenevolentAI quickly joined a race to identify medications that can prevent the virus from entering the body's cells. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco and many other laboratories are studying similar treatments.
For two days, a small team used the company's tools to obtain millions of scientific documents in search of information related to the virus. The tools were based on one of the latest developments in artificial intelligence: "universal language models "who can learn to understand written and spoken language by analyzing thousands of old books, Wikipedia articles, and other digital texts.
Through their software, they discovered that baricitinib could prevent viral infection itself, blocking the way it enters cells. The company said it had no expectations of making money from the investigation and that it had no prior relationship with Eli Lilly, the company that produces baricitinib.
Dr. Dan Skovronsky, chief scientific officer for Eli Lilly, cautioned that it was not yet clear what effect the drug would have on coronavirus patients. Even after the clinical trial, he said, it may not be clear if the antiviral properties identified by BenevolentAI are as effective as they appear to be.
