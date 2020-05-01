Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

We will fight them on the beaches …
As Americans struggle to get out of weeks of social distancing restrictions, tensions are building between those who remain desperate to suppress the coronavirus and those who are desperate to get out of the house. And the nation's beaches have become a flash point.
In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has resisted pressure even from the White House to close all the beaches in his state, insisting that decisions must be made locally. The state received strong criticism for failing to prevent swarms of youths from congregating for spring break when the coronavirus was spreading out of control.
But Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said enforcing rules like that "is difficult, if not impossible." The beaches in his city are still closed, he said, because "once you open them, there's a good chance they'll be near the wall with people."
Security patrols in Volusia County, Florida, whose beaches are open only for solitary exercise, issued more than 1,200 rape warnings on Sunday, to no avail. "We will leave, and people will come right behind us and put up a tent and chairs and just hang out," said Captain Tamra Malphurs, a spokeswoman. "People are suffering from quarantine fatigue."
Beaches are vital to the economies of the coastal states and are among the few affordable ways for low-income residents to cool off in hot climates (Southern California and Southern Florida have already had heat waves this year) . But beaches are also places where it is very easy for people to get too close, and where almost no one wants to wear a mask.
A crisis is unleashed in Latin America
The pandemic appears to be on the decline in much of Asia and Europe, but has not yet peaked in Latin America, where it later took hold and where some leaders have rejected the threat.
Nicaragua, the poorest country in Central America, has told its people to continue living as usual, and is one of the few nations in the world. to continue with professional sports.
Often the reason is that plants make things that the military or healthcare system needs. The company that owns Sharpie and Paper Mate, for example, has argued that doctors and nurses need pens.
But Mexican officials have warned that companies are not doing enough to protect workers. A factory even put chains on its doors to prevent employees from leaving, according to Baja California's labor secretary.
Reverse migration in Peru: Driven by job loss and fear of infection, thousands of people in Lima and other cities are fleeing to rural areas, and potentially carrying the virus with them.
The Imminent Vaccine Challenge: Making Enough Doses
An effective coronavirus vaccine would be the best tool to help society return to normal. President Trump has pressured officials to produce one by the end of 2020, though experts say that even under the best of circumstances, it will take something more than 12 to 18 months. (The current US speed record. it's four years)
But that's just Step 1. Step 2 is just as important: quickly making hundreds of millions or even billions of doses, especially if it turns out that each person will need two doses to protect themselves, as is often the case with vaccines.
Meeting that high demand will require planning, flexibility, and perhaps a continuous start. It is not just the vaccine itself: the country will also need huge additional quantities of vials and syringes and other supplies, and manufacturers will need time to prepare to manufacture them.
Compensations. Donald G. McNeil Jr., a Times science reporter, says that quickly producing enough doses of vaccine for the entire country can take drastic steps, like converting breweries and distilleries and reusing the labs we already have.
"That may mean we stopped manufacturing the measles vaccine, and we stopped manufacturing the pneumococcal vaccine, and we stopped manufacturing many other vaccines," he said in the NPR program "Fresh air,quot;. "So we ended up putting people at risk of not being able to get a shingles vaccine or not being able to get a hepatitis A or B vaccine or something like that, while converting everything to the Covid-19 vaccine."
But really, how long will it take? The Times opinion section He asked vaccine experts how to reduce the timeline by months instead of years. They said it would mean cutting a little bureaucracy, cutting some corners, and taking some breaks.
Hot spots
What you can do
Track your symptoms. If you think you have Covid-19, it's important to mark your calendar at the first sign of illness and keep track as they develop. Here, from our colleague Tara Parker-Pope, there is a approximate timeline of how the virus progresses:
-
Days 1 to 3 – It can start with a tickle in the throat or cough, fever, headaches, feeling breathless or a little pressure on the chest. Some people may just feel tired. Some may lose their sense of taste and smell.
-
Days 4 to 8 – Fever, cough, and fatigue will intensify in many patients. Around day 5, older patients and those with underlying conditions should begin to see signs of a more serious infection, such as increasing shortness of breath.
-
Days 8 to 12 – People with mild cases may start to feel better, but doctors recommend caution at this stage. Many patients will continue to recover, but some may quickly get worse. It can happen in younger and healthier patients until day 12.
-
After that – If your illness was relatively mild, you should be well recovered at this point. Those whose symptoms were worse, but who maintained normal blood oxygen levels, should feel largely recovered. Patients who had severe symptoms or needed medical intervention will recover more slowly.
What are you doing
On March 23, we started a family journal on Google Docs. The writers are from two different states, three families, ages 75, 48, 13, and two 12-year-olds. Now there are about 10 pages. We had no family memories of the 1918 virus, so that was the impetus.
– Marj Radin, Brookline, Mass.
