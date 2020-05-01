Coronavirus in MN: As virtual doctor visits Skyrocket, doctor says clinics, urgent care, "certainly safe,quot; emergency rooms to visit – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As you can imagine, virtual doctor visits have taken off since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What was not expected is how much the healthcare landscape has changed.

At Allina Health, two months ago they made 20 to 30 virtual visits a day.

Now they are helping around 5,000 patients a day through virtual care.

"I have to admit that I am somewhat skeptical about how a surgeon can help virtually," said Katie Maurer.

When Katie's 81-year-old mother had nerve pain, she wanted to get her help without going to a health care center. So instead of doing something in person, they went online.

"I was pleasantly surprised by how well it turned out and the results we got," said Katie.

"To be honest, it has changed dramatically as you might imagine," said Dr. Dave Ingham of Allina Health.

Dr. Ingham is monitoring the digital health landscape for Allina. They have seen their virtual world change from pre-COVID to COVID.

"99% of our mental health visits are done through virtual means," said Dr. Ingham.

And more than 60% of their visits in general are now made by video or by phone. A percentage that will continue to increase.

"We can have a visit like this and still connect on a pretty good level with those patients," said Dr. Ingham.

Dr. Ingham said the visits work especially well for patients with pre-existing conditions who are afraid to go to the doctor. For example, he said that most diabetics can stay home and continue to receive help through blood sugar readings.

“If you can communicate that at home, I can send a new prescription to the pharmacy. I can give you video instructions to increase the dose or decrease the dose depending on how things are, "said Dr. Ingham.

But there are still cases where a virtual visit should turn into a visit to the doctor. Allina is seeing fewer heart attack and stroke patients and there is concern that some may be afraid to enter until it is too late. They want patients of all kinds to know that they are still open for business.

"I want to encourage people that if they think they need to be seen at the clinic, it is certainly safe to get in. The same goes for our emergency rooms and urgent care," said Dr. Ingham.

Dr. Ingham said that many hospitals can safely separate patients with respiratory conditions from patients with non-respiratory conditions.