Coronavirus in Minnesota: "We were able to hold her hand," daughter says she lost COVID-19 father at St. Therese of New Hope – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Michelle Krone never thought she would say goodbye to her father while dressed in PPE.

"They called me on Thursday the 23rd on their 81st birthday and they said it was terminal," he said.

Santa Teresa de Nueva Esperanza announced on Wednesday that approximately half of the facility's residents had been infected with COVID-19.

A day later, the long-term care facility announced that 47 residents had died.

When Krone entered Santa Teresa with his mother, it was the first time she had seen him in weeks. It took about 30 minutes to recognize the couple, but "we started feeding him and we just held his hands," Krone said.

"My mother made the decision that she didn't want to see him die. She wanted to go home, "said Krone. They knew he was not going to spend the night.

Robert Krone died eight days after his family discovered he had COVID-19.

"My mother received the call on the home phone on Sunday morning on the 19th that he was positive for COVID," Krone said.

More than a month before her diagnosis, on March 12, Santa Teresa de Nueva Esperanza stopped allowing in-person visits. Krone says the next update to the entire facility occurred on April 23, and told families that COVID-19 was making its way through the center.

"We wanted to know, and this was before his diagnosis, how bad it was, do we have to get him off the premises and take him home," Krone said.

Krone's mother Margaret is now showing symptoms and awaiting the results of the COVID-19 test. Michelle Krone was also tested.

"We were able to hold his hand and tell him how much we love him, and we appreciate the sacrifices and how he was a good father," Krone said.

The Krone family says they have filed a complaint with the Minnesota Department of Health against St. Therese, citing lack of communication with families and concerns about the lack of PPE and adequate staffing.

The facility says they never violated CDC recommendations.

Although MDH found no problems at the facility during an April 1 survey, they said they will investigate the complaints.