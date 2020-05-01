Coronavirus in Minnesota: Santa Teresa de Nueva Esperanza says 47 residents have died from COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – St. Therese of New Hope reported Wednesday that 47 residents died as a result of COVID-19, making it the most affected long-term care facility in Minnesota.

St. Therese said that 130 residents at the 258-bed facility have also been infected, as well as 65 staff members.

Up News Info spoke to a woman whose 72-year-old father is staying at the facility. He has tested negative so far, but his roommate contracted the virus.

"It's a lot of mixed emotions," said Megan Beauchaine, who lives in Anoka. "Sad, upset, full of anxiety."

Beauchaine said that his father was finally transferred to his own room as a precautionary measure. She said she prays that her father does not contract the virus. He also thanked the caregivers who helped people like his father during this time.

"They are sacrificing even their own health and their own lives," he said.

St. Therese Executive Director Barbara Rode told Up News Info that the past few weeks have been "devastating,quot; for the facility.

She said they began to see a decrease in the number of new cases in the past week.

St. Therese said that of her positive cases, a third of the patients showed no symptoms.

The facility has now evaluated 100% of its residents and is awaiting the remaining results.

