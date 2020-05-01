Coronavirus in Minnesota: Retail businesses, including pet groomers, prepare for sidewalk service – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) –Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that he will extend the stay-at-home order until May 18, but he is easing the limitations on many businesses and small businesses.

Stores can start offering deliveries or curbside pickups starting Monday, but should offer online payments, if possible. And all employees and customers in the store must wear masks, at a minimum.

Personal services like salons and hairdressers should be closed, but now they can sell hair products to pick them up. Heather Shaver is a freelance stylist at Salon Concepts in St. Louis Park.

"I've been a men's hair specialist for four and a half years, so I don't sell as much product as other stylists would," Shaver said.

Shaver's disappointed classrooms are to remain closed for another two weeks.

"We were ready to go and these are just so many more appointments that we have to delay and reschedule," Shaver said.

Pet groomers may reopen under this new executive order. Keith Miller, owner of Pampered Pooch and Bubbly Paw in St. Louis Park, says it's ready to reopen Monday, but with service modifications.

"Leave your dog, we'll take him inside and then we'll go to FaceTime you and talk about how he wants to groom himself so he still has human interaction," said Miller.

He wrote letters and made calls to his state representatives to pressure his business to reopen, arguing that many dogs require grooming for their health.

"We have rescheduled more than 500 appointments," said Miller.

Mall of America also plans to do retail sales on the sidewalk. A spokesman for the mall says all pickups will be delegated to the north entrance starting Monday. Click here for a list of your stores that participate in sidewalk pickup.

