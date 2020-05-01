Coronavirus in Minnesota: Minnesota nurses vote on leave of absence – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota's largest pediatric hospital has a plan to earn the equivalent of 181 full-time nurses as it struggles financially with fewer patients due to COVID-19.

Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association will begin voting on a licensing agreement with Minnesota Children's Friday. Permits affect approximately 17% of nurses in the hospital.

A local media outlet reports that Children announced earlier this week that it would stop offering some medical and surgical services at its St. Paul campus due to a decrease in patients.

Several health care groups in Minnesota are grappling with declining admissions because elective surgeries have been canceled due to an expected increase in coronavirus patients.

Governor Tim Walz said Thursday that he is seeking to review the ban on elective surgery in the coming days.

