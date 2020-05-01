Coronavirus in Minnesota: How does contactless temperature control technology work? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – We know that fever is a symptom of COVID-19.

Now that some companies have reopened, the state recommends temperature controls for employees.

Non-contact thermometers can range from a small $ 50 device to a multi-thousand-dollar camera system.

The use of this technology is already at stake in some grocery stores, apartment buildings and workplaces, including Cambria in Le Sueur.

Any Cambria employee registering above 99 degrees undergoes further testing. Cambria says she chose that temperature to be conservative. Its thermal detection cameras have a margin of error of half a degree.

Bill Parrish, founder of Seek Thermal, explains how they work.

"You are looking at infrared energy, which is the thermal image, so we actually see heat. Everything in the world emits heat," Parrish said. "You are hotter than the room you are in, so you are actually a light bulb,quot;.

And since skin temperature is related to core body temperature, it measures it near the tear duct. And it doesn't send you anything harmful.

"The rays go in the other direction. The rays come from you to the camera, "he said.

Whether it's 6 inches or 6 feet away, the technology is the same.

"The ones you hold on your head are not really images. It is a detector that looks at a point. The thermal image actually paints the whole picture, "said Parrish.

Some companies use these cameras like Cambria, with temperature limits between 99-100 degrees. Others use them to compare. Knowing the temperatures may differ depending on the person or if they have just arrived from the outside or if it is morning or afternoon.

Parrish understands any privacy concerns.

"We don't keep files, so we don't try to identify anything, but people walk in front of a camera and take their temperature," he said. "As a society, we will need to solve these kinds of things."

Cambria says he is not collecting data on individuals, but on averages, and that they are doing it anonymously, which might even come in handy during the flu season.

