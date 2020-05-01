Coronavirus in Minnesota: COVID-19 spreads among staff and inmates in Minnesota prisons – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – At least 40 Minnesota Department of Corrections staff members at six different correctional facilities have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Most of them are prison staff members at the Minnesota Correctional Center, Moose Lake, where 30 workers have contracted the disease. The next largest group of sick workers are four people at the Minnesota Correctional Center – Willow River.

The MCF-Moose Lake and MCF-Willow River facilities are adjacent to each other.

The number of infected workers in prisons adds to a significant number of sick inmates.

At the Moose Lake facility, 33 patients were confirmed to have the disease, while another 31 are presumed to have it, after 75 tests completed.

The Willow River facility has had 66 inmates examined, of whom 46 tested positive and another seven allegedly had the virus.

On the other hand, 85 incarcerated persons were evaluated in St. Cloud and 84 were negative, with a result still pending.

Overall, there are at least 117 suspected or positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Moose Lake and Willow River; as well as a positive case at Lino Lakes.

The Department of Corrections writes: