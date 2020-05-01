Coronavirus could make it impossible to recover sports in the short term – BGR

A new study shows that athletes are not guaranteed to have a mild case of COVID-19 just because they are healthy and have good lungs.

Their improved breathing skills could put them at risk of developing a more severe case after being infected with the new coronavirus.

Some sporting events may not resume this year even without an audience, as some football competitions in Europe have already been closed for good.

The new coronavirus made us adapt to a new life, one that is governed by two words: social distancing. Because the virus is highly contagious, meetings of any kind are prohibited in most places, as well as non-essential work. That is why sporting events were canceled or postponed, including major competitions such as this year's Summer Olympics and Euro 2020. Once the restrictions are eased, we could go back to some version of life we ​​knew about, but the social distancing measures will continue in force for months. to come, at least.

When sports return, they may not allow spectators. It turns out that athletes who have been working to increase their exertion capacity for years may have an increased risk of developing COVID-19 complications due to the way they breathe, which may appear to be a risk factor for the disease, according to a new study.

Researchers from Germany and Italy have been investigating how the disease affects athletes, and it turns out that being in excellent physical condition and having excellent overall health does not guarantee a mild case. If anything, athletes and their trained lungs are more likely to inhale virus particles and target them to lower areas of the lung, according to research.

The study was produced by researchers from Berlin, Rome and Verona, and is available in preprinted and pre-revision version at this link, through Reuters.

"The breathing pattern during strenuous exercise is dramatically changed by a tremendous increase in ventilation (ie, inspiratory and expiratory air volumes), and alveolar ventilation in particular," the authors write. "Professional athletes (are) particularly exposed (much more than individuals in the common population) due to their frequent practice of extreme and long-lasting exercise."

Those "ideal lungs,quot; of athletes will promote deep inhalation of infectious agents.

"Even SARS-CoV-2 can more easily spread to the deeper areas of the lungs during strenuous exercise, and there its aggressive action begins," the researchers say. "Not by chance, a large proportion of professional soccer players claimed that fever, dry cough, and discomfort (and dyspnea in some cases) occurred immediately after, or a few hours after, their last official game."

Even asymptomatic athletes could worsen their condition, according to research. They could push the virus from the upper airways into the lower region. They would exhale aerosolized particles and then inhale aerosols again, reaching their lower lungs. Furthermore, even if a game is played without an audience, athletes could infect each other, researchers say. "To emphasize that strenuous exercise induces much more frequent spitting of secretions, and this may further contribute to the environmental spread of SARS-CoV-2, particularly if the distancing recommendations are not strictly followed."

Reuters He cites a separate study from Denmark's Aarhus University that reveals that a soccer player is present in the "exposure zone,quot; for about 98 seconds during a match if a single player on the field is infected.

These studies could be used in Europe, where countries seek to decide whether to resume paused soccer championships. Some countries, including Germany, want to continue internal competition. French President Emmanuel Macron wants to convince other countries to end their local matches right now, as do France and the Netherlands.

Other countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy, were ready to resume soccer competitions in May. UEFA has asked countries to develop plans for these competitions in late May. France's stance on the matter could influence other federations to cancel their plans for the 2019/20 season.

Similar decisions can affect other sports, especially team sports where social distancing is not possible. Even if a person shows no signs of infection, asymptomatic carriers remain contagious. And the new coronavirus develops some rare cases of COVID-19 that don't forgive athletes.

Argentine soccer star Paulo Dybala (26) tested positive for COVID-19 for the fourth time in six weeks. That is a very unusual pattern for the disease, but not an invisible one. A person in China tested positive for 49 consecutive days until he received plasma treatment, a study revealed a few weeks ago.

Dybala became infected in March when he became the third player for the Italian club Juventus confirmed to have the disease. At the time, he reported that he was having trouble breathing and said he would tire after five minutes of physical activity. You now feel fine and don't show any symptoms, but the virus is still present in your system and could be infectious.

Image Source: Jeff Chiu / AP / Shutterstock