Coronavirus causes the worst contraction of the smartphone market in history

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the smartphone market to suffer its fastest decline in the first quarter of the previous year, according to new data from analyst firms. Counterpoint Research and Canalys put the overall drop in global shipments at 13 percent, although Counterpoint says the drop in China was 27 percent, while Canalys estimates it at 18 percent.

Regardless of the numbers you look at, the situation is clear: It is the first time shipments have reached less than 300 million since 2014, with a precipitous collapse in China preceding the drop in demand worldwide. "At the end of the quarter, when COVID-19 began to spread to other regions, and blockages of varying severity were imposed, the disruption pendulum began to swing from supply to demand," Counterpoint's team of analysts writes in a statement. .

Samsung, Huawei and Apple remain the top three providers, with Apple seeing the smallest drop in shipments year-over-year. Both Canalys and Counterpoint rank Xiaomi in fourth place, breaking 10 percent of the global market share for the first time.

Counterpoint investigation: Quarterly market monitor Q1 2020

"The demand for new devices has been smashed," says Canalys senior analyst Ben Stanton. "In February, when the coronavirus focused on China, vendors were primarily concerned with how to build enough smartphones to meet global demand. But in March, the situation turned upside down. Smartphone manufacturing has now recovered, but as half the world went into lockdown, sales plummeted. "

"From a consumer point of view, unless you replace a broken phone, smartphones are mostly a discretionary purchase," says Counterpoint associate director Tarun Pathak. Consumers, in these uncertain times, are likely to retain many meaningful discretionary purchases. This means that replacement cycles are likely to lengthen. "

The true impact of the pandemic has yet to be felt. "Most smartphone companies expect Q2 to represent the peak of the coronavirus impact," says Stanton. "It will test the mettle of the industry, and some companies, especially offline retailers, will fail without government support."