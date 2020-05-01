Corey Feldman Proves His Song "U R Free,quot; Is On Billboard Charts After Continuously Harassed – The Song Is Dedicated To Corey Haim

When Corey Feldman announced the news that his new song "U R Free,quot;, which is the main theme of his record film (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys He had made it to the top 20 Billboard charts, came across harassment and accusations that he was lying. This comes as no surprise to those familiar with the former child star who became a child rights activist. There is a specific organization to silence and discredit Corey Feldman and they call themselves Wolfpack. The group has relentlessly harassed Corey Feldman on its social media platforms and makes a point to reach out to those who support Corey Feldman or respond to the Goonies star with a kind word in their tweets or Instagram posts. They have even persecuted those who appeared in their documentary to discredit and harass them.

When someone started arguing with Corey Feldman accusing him of not actually being on the Billboard charts, music producer Michael DeBarge got involved.

For the record, no one knows for sure who the person was who was continually arguing with Corey Feldman and trying to discredit him. It is unknown whether the person was associated with Wolfpack or simply a troll. Either way, Corey Feldman and Michael DeBarge applauded and put him in their place.

Here's the tweet Corey Feldman shared on Twitter announcing that he was number 20 on the Billboard charts, situated right between Billy Joe (Green Day) and Billie Eilish.

The song "U R Free,quot; is dedicated to Corey Haim, who died of complications from pneumonia and an enlarged heart after living a tumultuous life stemming from childhood sexual abuse that he experienced as a teenage Hollywood heartbreaker.

The enemy used the account name "Fact Checker News,quot; and repeatedly stated that Corey Feldman was not on the Billboard charts. You can see that tweet below along with Corey Feldman's response where he included producer and actor Michael DeBarge (Jane the Virgin, New Hope City, Daredevil) who responded directly to the troll.

Hears @MichaelDeBarge this boy says you lie He says U made the table and it's not real! Would you like 2 to correct it? Or did U make a fake table 2 made everyone think it was great? – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) April 30, 2020 Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Michael DeBarge not only shared a photo of Corey Feldman's Billboard ranking, but actually accompanied the haters through the live viewing process on the website.

Michael said the following.

"It's like looking around your house for something. We were all there. I forgive you. Next time try not to be so rushed."

Having a great night @ Check2020Fact

It is like looking for something at home and going through there. We were all there. I forgive you. Next time try not to be so rushed. pic.twitter.com/nEA76h89fZ – Michael J DeBarge (@MichaelDeBarge) April 30, 2020

Together, Michael DeBarge and Corey Feldman proved to haters that he is not lying and that his song, written and dedicated to Corey Haim "UR Free,quot; by (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, is in fact on the charts. from Billboard.

It is surprising that he had to prove to his enemies that this is the truth, but then, Corey Feldman is no stranger to having to take extreme measures to speak his truth to those who attempt to silence and discredit him.

Your movie (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys It is available upon request on the official website: mytruthdoc.com.

Ad %MINIFYHTML98b8d56198082f80145eb85ab746035384% %MINIFYHTML98b8d56198082f80145eb85ab746035384%

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication and interaction with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. She has never had personal, private communication and interaction with Judy Haim. She supports Corey Feldman's truth campaign and posts her personal opinions and experiences on her social media pages and personal websites and blogs. She has followed this case since 2017.



Post views:

0 0