Construction work in Michigan to resume May 7 – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Construction work in Michigan will resume on May 7, according to a spokeswoman for Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office.

Whitmer recently stated that as he gradually lifts his stay-at-home order, residential and commercial construction would be the first sectors of the economy to reopen.

The current order to stay in the governor's home is in effect until May 15. It is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state's response efforts to COVID-19.

Under the stay-at-home order, some highway construction projects have continued, but the private project and public construction projects have been halted, according to the Detroit Free Press.

