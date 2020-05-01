Competing against the virus from within Australia's healthcare system

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. For this week's issue, the newsletter is written by one of our readers, Dr. Amaali Lokuge, emergency physician at Royal Melbourne Hospital.

When my manager interrupted his camping vacation on Australia day, to return to the Melbourne hospital emergency department where I work as an emergency doctor, I thought he was unnecessarily sacrificing his life for the sake of his job. Covid-19 was still primarily confined to China. Italy was not yet in crisis and New York was not even on our radar. But in hindsight, his return was prudent.