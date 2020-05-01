Competing against the virus from within Australia's healthcare system

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. For this week's issue, the newsletter is written by one of our readers, Dr. Amaali Lokuge, emergency physician at Royal Melbourne Hospital.
When my manager interrupted his camping vacation on Australia day, to return to the Melbourne hospital emergency department where I work as an emergency doctor, I thought he was unnecessarily sacrificing his life for the sake of his job. Covid-19 was still primarily confined to China. Italy was not yet in crisis and New York was not even on our radar. But in hindsight, his return was prudent.
Attendance at the fever clinic increased. We were seeing 30 to 100 additional patients per day in an already stretched system. A coordinated strategy from the emergency department and the hospital was required, which was deployed as if by magic.
However, it was not magic; If you look closely, you can see the signs of people working far beyond their scheduled hours. The doctors, nurses, and support staff were in the hospital hours before the day shift began, and we would see them late on the night shift. The tired lines around the doctors' eyes were etched a little more each day as they passed at a speed just below the race.
It was not until March that the reality of what we were facing began to leak. One hundred patients died overnight in Italy and we were speechless with pain. Was this what was coming for us?
We could not face a similar attack. There are about 30 ICU beds in our hospital. How fast would they fill up? This is not something we have had to face before.
People often ask me how I cope with the stress of emergency room medicine. But the reality is that we have so many resources where I work that when patients get sick and die, we can generally resuscitate them. People rarely die because we don't have the facilities to help them.
But this disease was different. He seemed to take and take and take, until there was no more to give. We were not ready to face patients who died because we did not have a ventilator to help them breathe, or because we did not have the nursing staff to care for them.
In those first weeks of March, we worked at what seemed like superhuman speeds to prepare. Always in the back of our minds, the mantra that we constantly repeated: it comes, it comes, and we are not ready.
Somewhere deeper, other anxieties persisted: would we get sick like health workers abroad? Would our loved ones be safe? How would we face so much death?
Everyone was concerned about someone: the elderly father; the child with an immunodeficiency, which can be fatal; the sister who was currently immunosuppressed by chemotherapy.
To add to our anxieties, the emergency department became eerily silent. Patients would reach a single digit per hour. Was this the silence before the storm?
Every morning we read the international news with fear and horror. People died because the systems were overwhelmed. Health workers were preparing their wills before it was too late. Families with emergency medical parents sent their children to a safe place. We devour the information, always wondering when it would come for us.
Then something miraculous happened. The restrictions applied with lightning speed were reducing the spread. People stayed home despite the irritating irritations of isolation. They were all doing what was necessary to care for the weak and the elderly. And in a way they also cared for us health workers.
The increase did not occur when it was assumed. We work very hard, filling the hospital to capacity with additional staff and equipment, writing treatment guidelines and making plans for the influx of patients, all in a matter of days. But the patients did not arrive. The wave never became a tsunami.
Now we are caught in a waiting limbo. People don't die in the numbers we predicted by looking at the disease in other countries. The tragedy, until now, has not developed.
Economists have begun writing about the cost of this strategy in terms of money spent for years of human life saved. People question the wisdom of Australia's harsh restrictions on social distancing, which will have repercussions for years to come.
But when I think about what we could have faced: the sadness of so many lives lost in such a short time, the trauma of being helpless in the face of an illness that we don't know how to control, I am very grateful that my country can save itself from what others have had to suffer.
The tyranny of distance and the shocking forest fires that kept tourists away delayed the inevitable spread of the virus in Australia, allowing a brief glimpse of our possible future. This has meant that we were able to choose the path of humanity, and not economic rationalism, to confront this disease.
We will have to pay for our response in the coming years. But my hope is that we will still be whole and free from the scars of failure and pain.
