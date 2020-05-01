Compensation Agreed, Now How To Do It For The NCAA – Up News Info Detroit

The foundation is in place for the NCAA to dramatically alter its definition of amateurism.

By this time next year, college athletes may have the official go-ahead to become paid sponsors, able to earn money for their names, images, and likeness without compromising their eligibility.

Remember when Ohio State players struggled with the NCAA in 2010 for exchanging their own memories and gear for tattoos? Or when Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel signed autographs for money in 2013 and everyone wondered what the punishment would be?

Under the new rules being drawn up across the NCAA, chances are everything is fine. A report from the NCAA Federal and State Legislation Task Force outlined how we got here, what was agreed, and what has yet to be determined.

Much remains to be discovered, including how, exactly, to develop "sufficient handrails to ensure that … the role of third parties in NIL activities between students and athletes is regulated."

Some questions and answers as the NCAA moves to address athlete compensation, a thorny issue for the nation's largest college sports governing body for more than 60 years.

Q: Who will be allowed to pay athletes?

A: The best way to respond is by establishing who will not be allowed to pay athletes: the NCAA, schools, and conferences.

That doesn't mean everyone else is ready: The NCAA task force said member schools should consider banning athletes from promoting things like alcohol, tobacco, and sports play. There is also a recommendation to limit what athletes can do with shoe and clothing companies, a source of longtime college sports angst.

Q: What about the reinforcements?

A: Boosters probably won't be immediately disqualified from working with athletes. The NCAA plans to monitor the agreements athletes make and require them to disclose details, perhaps through a clearinghouse.

Q: Will this be enough to satisfy legislators, both state and federal?

A: No. The NCAA is trying to defend itself from states' attempts to force the association to open up the free market for athletes. The NCAA also hopes to get help from Congress in the form of a federal law that overrides anything that comes up in the states and provides uniformity.

Reactions to the NCAA announcement by lawmakers ranged from cautiously optimistic (California State Senator Nancy Skinner, the leading lead on state law on the matter, said it was a step in the right direction) to downright dismissive (said Florida state representative Chip LaMarca). : "If the goal of the NCAA was to limit access, then they have achieved their goal.") Q: When will Congress arrive to deal with the NCAA? A: Hard to know.

Senators Chris Murphy and Mitt Romney lead a group of lawmakers examining compensation for college athletes and related issues. There was an impetus for the senators to take action. Then, a global pandemic struck. This remains a big problem for Murphy and others, but it remains to be seen if he can move forward during an economic and public health crisis.

Q: Is the NCAA seeking an antitrust exemption?

A: Not directly, but when you ask Congress to protect your organization from state laws and future lawsuits that challenge its rules, it appears that you are requesting an antitrust exemption.

Q: Will athletes be limited to what they can win?

A: No, according to Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith, who led the group that produced the recommendations approved by the NCAA Board of Governors.

That is remarkable since the NCAA is still fighting the appeal of an antitrust case in which the plaintiffs alleged that the association and its member schools and conferences have illegally limited compensation to athletes for the value of a scholarship.

Q: Can we expect to see athletes in their shirts promoting the local sandwich shop?

A: Athletes may not use their school's logo or brand on their personal dealings.

Q: Will the NCAA football video game return?

A: Not under these recommendations. That would require a group licensing agreement between the players and the schools, and the NCAA is moving away from that.

