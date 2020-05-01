Colorado's downhill ski ban was extended until the end of May

On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis extended the state ban on downhill skiing operations until May 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the request, Polis said mountain villages need to conserve their limited health care resources as much as possible while the virus continues to spread.

"Mountain communities, where many of Colorado's major ski areas are located, have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the state," the governor wrote in Thursday's order. "Medical centers in these areas have limited capacity to meet the needs of people with COVID-19. Increased pressure on their resources creates a risk that medical personnel in the area may not be able to provide the necessary care to residents and visitors to our mountain communities. "

At least three Colorado ski areas had considered reopening should restrictions be loosened: Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Highlands, and Wolf Creek Ski Area. But the extension is a fatal blow to many spring skiing hopes.

Initially planned to end on March 22, Polis has already extended the ski ban multiple times.

