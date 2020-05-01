Colorado Stylists Back to Work

Business partners Kayleen Heil and Misty Perego had mixed feelings about the reopening of their hair salon, Blue Mist, on Friday, the first day they were allowed to let customers in under Colorado's "home security,quot; guidelines. .

The store, located in Lone Tree, suffered a financial hit from being closed for more than a month, and customers begged their hair to be cut and colored. But the chance of being exposed to the coronavirus was enough for Heil and Perego to think twice.

"The idea had crossed our mind not to open," said Perego. “But we want to serve our clients, and they want us here. That was our final decision. "

After a state order to stay home closed most Colorado businesses in March, parts of the economy are slowly coming back to life. Starting May 1, retail stores, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, and pet grooming services are among a handful of industries that are allowed to start operating, unless a local mandate prevents them from doing so. .

Denver and most of its neighbors remain under a stay-at-home order until May 8, but Douglas County, home of Blue Mist, follows the state's "safest at home,quot; path.

Still, he was far from returning to business as usual on Friday.

At 10 a.m., Blue Mist began welcoming a limited number of customers – mask and temperature control required. Currently, the salon does not offer bottom face blowouts or waxes to meet new safety standards, and works with approximately half of stylists as it normally would due to restrictions that limit salon capacity to 10 people. The schedule is quickly filling up.

"It is going to be a 10 and 12 hour day to catch up," Perego said.

Along the way, the Park Meadows Mall was largely closed on Friday. The main entrances were closed and the parking lots were empty outside the main retailers. Several stores, including Crate & Barrel, Altar’d State, and EcoMountain, began offering sidewalk pickup this week, but management company Brookfield Properties declined to say when their storefronts could open.

One exception was Dick’s Sporting Goods, which allowed customers to enter, although the two-story store was almost deserted. Melissa Tafoya came with her husband to buy a bicycle. Although they do most of their shopping online these days, the couple wanted to compare bike models in person before deciding which one to buy.

Tafoya, who is from Parker, was pleasantly surprised to see other shoppers and store staff wearing masks and maintaining patterns of social distancing. However, you don't expect to go to more stores now just because they are open.

"I still doubt a little," he said, "but I like that more (companies) have options on the sidewalk."

Personal services like groomers and pet groomers saw the biggest immediate demand on Friday when furry people and pets came to their cuts.

Uyen Le's two Beauty Bar locations in Colorado Springs are already booking three weeks, a wait is exacerbated by the limited number of clients allowed at one time. Salons can typically hold up to 30 clients, Le said, and current limitations mean companies operate at a loss.

The mask requirements also change the atmosphere of the salons, Le said: "We are in a business that used to be so personal, and you can sit, joke and relax. (Clients) always say that we are like therapists for them."

Sparkle Bark in Castle Rock was also buzzing on Friday with five canine patrons to groom and five to cut nails, according to owner Chris McCullough. He noticed that people were trying to do their own pet hairstyle while Sparkle Bark was dark.

"I've seen some interesting solutions," he said, citing dogs that entered with oddly trimmed eyebrows and other severed areas.

Taylor Loftin, the owner of three tattoo parlors in Weld County, is happy to return to action. On Friday, he opened two of his salons, one in LaSalle and the other in Greeley, after spending the past few days disinfecting them.

Loftin said the forced closure of his tattoo shops beginning in mid-March caused damage, costing him $ 30,000 or so. He lost eight of his 15 tattoo artists during the shutdown.

"The six weeks we were closed were the most profitable time of the year for us due to the tax season," he said. People like to take their tax refund and "treat themselves with beautiful body art," Loftin said.

Your tattoo artists will be required to wear N95 masks when working on clients, and clients will be required to wear a surgical or cloth mask. Only one customer is allowed to enter a store at a time, Loftin said, and they cannot bring guests.

"We are excited to return to work, which is what we do. Even making one client a day will be a blessing."