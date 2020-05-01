Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission bans wildlife contests in Colorado

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted 8-3 on Thursday in favor of passing a ban on organized wildlife contests.

The vote, during a virtual meeting, bans contests for Black-tailed, White-tailed and Gunnison prairie dogs, Wyoming ground squirrels (Richardson) and all species whose fur has commercial value, according to a press release from Parks and Wildlife.

The estimated date of the ban is June 30. The decision is the culmination of a process that dates back to a November commission meeting in Wray.

"Wildlife contests are privately organized contests where participants compete for cash or other prizes for bringing animals to a specific location over a specified period of time, often to alleviate damage caused by animals," said the release.

Colorado has a partial legal ban on wildlife contests, which prohibits "big game,quot; contests.

