Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission bans wildlife contests in Colorado

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted 8-3 on Thursday in favor of passing a ban on organized wildlife contests.

The vote, during a virtual meeting, bans contests for Black-tailed, White-tailed and Gunnison prairie dogs, Wyoming ground squirrels (Richardson) and all species whose fur has commercial value, according to a press release from Parks and Wildlife.

The estimated date of the ban is June 30. The decision is the culmination of a process that dates back to a November commission meeting in Wray.

"Wildlife contests are privately organized contests where participants compete for cash or other prizes for bringing animals to a specific location over a specified period of time, often to alleviate damage caused by animals," said the release.

Colorado has a partial legal ban on wildlife contests, which prohibits "big game,quot; contests.

"We are committed to good wildlife management in Colorado, and we always strive to review wildlife related issues," Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow said in the statement. "We studied the issue in recent months and (the) staff presented an exhaustive recommendation for the commission to consider, culminating in today's decision."

Thursday's action further restricts contests for small games and fans.

"I think we are still leaving the opportunity for private owners to manage their properties," commissioner Marvin McDaniel added in the statement. "At the same time, I think for these hunting contests, the staff recommendation (ban) is good."