Colorado lawmakers waive paid family leave bill, will support ballot measure

Sponsors are abandoning efforts to start a paid family and medical leave program in Colorado through legislation, announcing on Friday that they will support a voting initiative that is already underway and targeting the November vote.

From the start, the plan faced troubled waters, but after the new coronavirus pandemic forced the General Assembly to withdraw, lawmakers will not present a bill, said state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton.

State Senators Faith Winter and Dominick Moreno, Caraveo, and Rep. Matt Gray announced the decision Friday morning.

The pandemic reduced the ability of lawmakers to solicit input from companies and other interested parties, Caraveo said.

"Without the ability to achieve their commitment and the shortened timeline we face … there does not seem to be time to put together something legislative without stakeholder engagement," Caraveo said.

The subject has taken heat from both sides of the hall. Some advocates expressed concern that the measure, as suggested, would require employers to grant paid family leave to employees, either internally or through the private insurance market.

In late February, the measure's main sponsors, Winter and Gray, learned that their partners in the measure, Senator Angela Williams and Representative Monica Duran, would withdraw their names from the legislation. Both expressed concern that the measure would not sufficiently protect Colorado's most vulnerable workers.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

That loss of support marked a big problem for the bill, as Democrats have a narrow 19-16 majority in the Senate.

Caraveo signed on as a new sponsor, but then the legislature abruptly suspended when the coronavirus began to spread throughout Colorado.

Faced with political and epidemiological challenges, options became approving a "not very substantial,quot; measure or supporting a voting initiative, Caraveo said.

Earlier this year, a group called Colorado Families First announced a plan to put a measure on the ballot and noted significant financial support.

The group still needs to collect petitions to win a place on the ballot, Caraveo said. And apparently he plans to do it over the phone, keeping in mind the recommended requirements for social distancing.

"Their idea is that they will text each neighborhood and say 'if you are interested in signing the petition, we will be in your neighborhood that day'," Caraveo said.

An electoral measure would surely generate substantial opposition from business groups and a defeat at the polls could delay the issue for some time. Still, Caraveo said, polls suggest that most Coloradoers support the idea and the current pandemic underscores its need.

"We believe that the ballot measure will cover as many Colorado people as possible to make sure they have time to recover from diseases like COVID-19," he said.

This story is being developed and will be updated.