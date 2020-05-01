"Clueless,quot; actress Stacey Dash announces the separation of her fourth husband, attorney Jeffrey Marty – Mercilessly ripped by social media

Stacey Dash has announced that she will separate from her fourth husband, Jeffrey Marty, after they married in 2018. They married after meeting for just 10 days.

However, it is unclear whether one of the two parties has already filed for divorce. The sad news was greeted with a lot of humor online, rather than the usual sad feeling associated with a divorce.

People on social media have turned on the 53-year-old actress in recent years after she delved deeper into politics and voiced some controversial views on the Fox News Channel.

Dash posted a statement on Instagram on Thursday and made sure comments were off to avoid possible backlash.

Her message read: “My husband and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. After much prayer, I feel that this is the right path for both of us. I wish you nothing but the best. Thank you all for your support and (for) respecting our privacy during this difficult time. "

the Clueless Star was arrested in September for domestic violence, but she claimed that the lawyer was the one who attacked her.

In a statement released at the time, she said: “Like normal married couples, my husband and I had a marriage dispute that escalated. Her husband did not press charges, however, the deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality. ”

Although the charges were later dropped, it appears that reconciliation was no longer possible. Social media, not known for his mercy, is piling up.

One commenter wrote: "I thought this had happened when she was hit by her children … 🤨🤷🏾‍♀️". A second observer chimed in: "Damn, it's not that husband 17. She is definitely the problem 😂😂😂😂".

An observer, who brought a racial component to the conversation, added: "Why do black women say," The white man doesn't love you? Uhm from the looks of it, black men don't want you either. "

A fourth comment read: "I don't understand the purpose of announcing something like this on Instagram … hahaha, but it's fine."

This installer had a little fun at Dash's expense and continued, "🙄 We didn't know you were married, and you can have all the privacy in the world."

Marty has not addressed the matter, choosing to focus on politics instead.



