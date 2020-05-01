Classic "Star Wars" art shows strength at Disney + before "Rise of Skywalker" debut – Up News Info

Disney + has revamped its homepage look for the first time since its launch last November, paying tribute to classic concept designer and illustrator Ralph McQuarrie. Star Wars images

The promotion, which went into effect on Friday morning, as an advance to May 4 (as in May, the fourth be with you). This year's annual celebration of the saga will also include the streaming debut of the ninth and final installment of the main franchise derived from George Lucas, Skywalker's rise.

The on-demand and streaming debut of last December's release was accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen an increase in streaming audience. Disney now has full streaming rights Star Wars catalog, including spin-offs and animated projects, and has begun to extract it for new originals such as The Mandalorian, the star program of Disney +.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

McQuarrie, who died in 2012, also gained fame for his work on Battlestar Galactica, E.T. and Cocoon. Early in his career, he secured his place in science fiction annals with a desert droid painting in 1975, which was two years before the first Star Wars The movie was released. At Disney +, that painting will feature prominently in a new feature that will allow viewers to navigate to a dedicated branding page directly from a carousel image of the home page.

On May 4, the acquisition will continue, with artwork for each film and series updated to present their original concept paintings.