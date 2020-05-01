Ciara shows off her son's new haircut!

It looks like the Little Future has a new hairstyle as we begin to get closer to the warmer weather. Ciara turned to social media to share some new photos of her baby, and in the photos, she also revealed her new haircut.

In the first photo, little Future can be seen shaking Kobe Bryant's # 24 Lakers jersey while biting down on the jersey strap. Cici captioned the Photo "Inspired,quot;, because as many of you know throughout his career, Kobe was seen on the basketball court multiple times biting his shirt while competing in multiple games.

Ciara then shared another photo of Future sitting on the couch swinging his new cut.

For years, Ciara has been showing off her gorgeous kids and gorgeous hairstyles, which is why fans were excited to see Future with her new cut.

Look at Future's hair before the cut.

Like us previously According to reports, Ciara recently shared her gender reveal with her fans, and to her family's surprise, they will soon welcome another little prince.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94