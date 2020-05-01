Christopher Meloni's hibernation transformation will make his jaw drop

With all of Hollywood caught up in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities clearly can't visit their trusted salons and barbers, meaning all hairstyles must be done at home. While some stars cut their hair, others have decided to let it grow.

Christopher Meloni becomes part of the latter. the SVU Law and Order Star took to Twitter on Friday to reveal her amazing transformation. "I'm taking the @pattonoswalt Hibernation Challenge," he captioned two selfies, one that appears to be from the beginning of April and the other from the end, showing that his beard is fully developed.

The inspiration? Patton oswalt, WHO tweeted the same challenge, showing his complete (and hilarious) transformation. Of course, this isn't the only duo that changes their looks amid orders to stay home across the country. A handful of stars, whether they need a cut or maybe just boring, have decided to take care of the hair in their own hands.