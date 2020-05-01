Home Entertainment Chrissy Teigen got bored and asked people to tell her about her...

Chrissy Teigen got bored and asked people to tell her about her 15 minutes of fame

<pre><pre>Chrissy Teigen got bored and asked people to tell her about her 15 minutes of fame
"I was the first zombie man shot in the first episode of The Walking Dead"

Chrissy Teigen, whose boredom during the quarantine has led to a lot of great content on Twitter and Instagram, went to Twitter yesterday to ask her followers a very important question: Have they ever been briefly famous?

Have you ever been famous but for a minute? A talking head in an infomercial, at the bottom of a great movie? something you share with people at dinners, but it's so stupid … I'd like to see it

Chrissy's minute of fame came shortly before she met John Legend on the set of her music video for "Stereo," when her boobs starred. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift like "girl getting out of the car,quot;.

My breasts are fast and the furious drift from Tokyo. I sat on the floor with 200 people in a parking lot in the middle of the. They pushed me to be a "girl getting out of the car,quot; and the shot ended up cutting me in the face while sweeping my body. Lmao

Tons of people answered Chrissy's question, showing that basically everyone knows at least one person who has been extra in a movie or TV show. These are some of the highlights of people who will always have a wild story to tell if they need to fill the awkward silence of dinner.

This superstar whose wiener leggings will never be forgotten.

@chrissyteigen That time, a photo of me in wiener leggings was posted throughout the city of Philadelphia, as well as on the Internet

This Last week tonight with John Oliver employee who did a wonderful job getting a dramatic punch in the face.

@chrissyteigen used to work on John Oliver and for 5 seconds I was in this photo being hit in the face

This viral makeup reviewer:

@chrissyteigen I was famous for 1 second when I wrote an eyeliner review that survived a car accident 🤷‍♀️

These NSYNC fans who made a name for themselves on Teen People.

@chrissyteigen In 2001, my childhood friends and I went to a @NSYNC concert at Foxboro Stadium and our photo ended up in Teen People magazine.

This seat padding that danced alongside Chrissy.

@chrissyteigen Yes, I filled the seats at the Grammys and sat next to you. The camera was on us during the @ johnlegend performance and the clip became a gif 😂

This one time Focus star.

This former zombie:

@chrissyteigen I was the first zombie man shot in the first episode of The Walking Dead

This girl sitting next to Rebecca Black in the iconic "Friday,quot; music video.

This Today show assistant who reminded Michael Bublé of his daughter.

This cheerleader who gained fame, but was kicked out of her squad the same day.

@chrissyteigen My cheerleading squad was on a MADE episode in 2010. That's me on the field. He was also kicked out of the team in the middle of the episode. Overall, the program did great things for my self-esteem in high school

This guy who actually ~ got married ~ Priyanka Chopra first, so take Nick Jonas!

@chrissyteigen I married Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a “green carpet” event in Tampa. Little did he know that it symbolized "marriage,quot; in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day and was giving exclusive interviews the next day.

This Endurance race queen meme

@chrissyteigen A few months ago I became a meme / gif related to Rupaul & # 39; s Drag Race 😂😂

This History Channel star who did an excellent job looking "sad for (her) future."

@chrissyteigen I played an 11-year-old virgin prostitute at Wild West Tech: Brothel Tech. Yes. The direction was "look sad for your future."

This Six Flags commercial star.

@chrissyteigen I was once paid to be in a six-flag commercial for their new trip in 2019 called MaxxForce. I'm the one wearing the blue striped polo, and yes, I rode this ride many times during this session

This Toddlers and Tiaras star:

@chrissyteigen Mom (left) me (yellow) and sister (right) in Toddlers & amp; Tiaras told someone who was talking shit about me lmao

This extra who had to witness the most uncomfortable drug use conversation in history.

This person who inadvertently became the face of the Results Transformation Center.

@chrissyteigen I was helping the photographer set up and he used me for a lighting test, so I agreed, not really thinking about anything. The next thing I know is that I am stuck with flyers and banners.

This 10 things I hate about you extra.

This expert in macaroni and cheese.

@chrissyteigen I won a contest when I was 6 years old (I drew a picture of why I loved kraft mac & cheese) and I won $ 15,000 and a trip to Orlando and my face in millions of boxes across the country lmaooo

This sporting goods worker who modeled Reebok jackets up and down the east coast.

@chrissyteigen I used to work for a sporting goods store & amp; No model appeared, so I was asked to take a single photo. Injured in all the East Coast shops and in the newspapers for 6 months. And yes, they made me use spanx & amp; I had to cut them because I couldn't put them on my shoulders.

This Martha Stewart Show extra that he had to eat some pretty questionable foods.

@chrissyteigen I ate a kimchi hot dog at Martha Stewart. I could not form words, so I just nodded and enthusiastically ate my tube meat on television. Then, he handed me raw meat with kimchi from his bare hands. She stole my youth that day.

This man who played Ryan Gosling doulbe's hand.

@chrissyteigen In 2018, I randomly chose twice as many Ryan Gosling hands for all the space scenes in "First Man,quot;. I spent two weeks doing 12 hours a day in a 70lb space suit, and all that appeared on the screen was this one-handed shot. 😬👍🏼

This worldly traveler.

This Empire extra that still remembers the old days.

@chrissyteigen I was once a standout extra at Empire. I have to shake hands with Terrence Howard and everything. Now I look at the spreadsheets all day.

@chrissyteigen I was once a standout extra at Empire. I have to shake hands with Terrence Howard and everything.

This selfie author who was not as indifferent as he expected to be.

@chrissyteigen Sportcenter caught me on the spot ... Always be vigilant when sending ppl selfies. https://t.co/iuUF25S8xr

@chrissyteigen Sportcenter caught me on the spot …
