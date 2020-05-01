Chrissy Teigen got bored and asked people to tell her about her 15 minutes of fame

"I was the first zombie man shot in the first episode of The Walking Dead"
Chrissy Teigen, whose boredom during the quarantine has led to a lot of great content on Twitter and Instagram, went to Twitter yesterday to ask her followers a very important question: Have they ever been briefly famous?
Chrissy's minute of fame came shortly before she met John Legend on the set of her music video for "Stereo," when her boobs starred. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift like "girl getting out of the car,quot;.
Tons of people answered Chrissy's question, showing that basically everyone knows at least one person who has been extra in a movie or TV show. These are some of the highlights of people who will always have a wild story to tell if they need to fill the awkward silence of dinner.
one)
This superstar whose wiener leggings will never be forgotten.
2)
This Last week tonight with John Oliver employee who did a wonderful job getting a dramatic punch in the face.
3)
This viral makeup reviewer:
4)
These NSYNC fans who made a name for themselves on Teen People.
5)
This seat padding that danced alongside Chrissy.
6)
This one time Focus star.
7)
This former zombie:
8)
This girl sitting next to Rebecca Black in the iconic "Friday,quot; music video.
9)
This Today show assistant who reminded Michael Bublé of his daughter.
10)
This cheerleader who gained fame, but was kicked out of her squad the same day.
eleven)
This guy who actually ~ got married ~ Priyanka Chopra first, so take Nick Jonas!
12)
This Endurance race queen meme
13)
This History Channel star who did an excellent job looking "sad for (her) future."
14)
This Six Flags commercial star.
fifteen.
This Toddlers and Tiaras star:
sixteen.
This extra who had to witness the most uncomfortable drug use conversation in history.
17)
This person who inadvertently became the face of the Results Transformation Center.
18)
This 10 things I hate about you extra.
19)
This expert in macaroni and cheese.
twenty)
This sporting goods worker who modeled Reebok jackets up and down the east coast.
twenty-one)
This Martha Stewart Show extra that he had to eat some pretty questionable foods.
22)
This man who played Ryan Gosling doulbe's hand.
2. 3)
This worldly traveler.
24)
This Empire extra that still remembers the old days.
25)
This selfie author who was not as indifferent as he expected to be.
