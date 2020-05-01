Chris Evans officially joined Instagram

Proving, once again, that he is the best Chris.
When it comes to celebrities we love, Chris Evans is definitely one of the first that comes to mind.
And really, what is not to love? It has given the internet a lot over the years.
But, although he has not been oblivious to social networks (being quite good on Twitter), he had not yet joined Instagram.
Well, that all changed today, when Chris officially joined Insta.
And it looks like Chris could have joined Instagram for a good cause: using it to post a video to announce that he has accepted Chris Pratt's All In Challenge:
The All In Challenge has been a way for celebrities to raise money during this pandemic, offering special experiences through sweepstakes-style tenders (with all proceeds that will help provide food to those in need).
Chris admitted that he couldn't compete with Chris Pratt's All In Challenge Package: being "eaten by a dinosaur,quot; on the set of Jurassic World 3.
But he's offering something for which any Marvel fan would kill Thanos with his bare hands! A chance to have a virtual hangout with the original Avengers!
Yes, you read it right !!! A virtual meeting place with the Avengers, where you can have a Q,amp;A with them and also play a board game.
Of course, it would be Captain America who put together something so cool!
All I have to say is: this is fucking awesome … but also, will Chris at least follow some of his fellow Avengers?
