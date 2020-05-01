Chris Evans makes his first Instagram post offering a chance to hang out with co-stars of & # 39; Avengers & # 39;

WENN

By accepting Chris Pratt's All In Challenge that fights hunger in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the star of & # 39; Captain America & # 39; asks Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Billy Porter to get involved.

Chris Evans He's finally joined Instagram, and it's for a good cause. On Friday May 1, the "Captain America the First Avenger"Star created an account on the social media platform to reveal that she is participating in the All In Challenge that raises money to help fight hunger in the difficult time caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his first post, the 38-year-old actor shared a video of him explaining what he has to offer. "A virtual meeting place with me and five of my closest friends," he said, referring to his "Avengers" castmates, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner. "We can do a private Q&A. You can ask us anything. We will spill the beans. And then maybe some games."

On the motivation fans might need to join the contest, Evans recalled, "This is a great cause. This helps people in need during this COVID nightmare. So I am very happy that I am doing this." He also conveyed the challenge to two of his fellow Marvel actors, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, as much as "Attitude"star Billy Porter.

<br />

Evans' All In Challenge page details that the hangout offer is for one lucky winner and two friends. He also noted that "100% of the money raised through this Game / Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry."

Johnny's storm of "Fantastic four"He made this offer in response to the challenge launched by Chris Pratt. In his video, he cheerfully claimed that he cannot compete with him."Guardians of the Galaxy"actor who offered the opportunity to visit the"Jurassic World: Dominion"set and be eaten by a dinosaur.

<br />

The All In Challenge itself was created by the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Michael Rubin, hoping to raise "tens of millions of dollars or more to help provide food to the growing number of people in need created by the COVID-19 crisis." Participants should "give away one of their most precious possessions or create a unique experience for fans."