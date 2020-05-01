Chingy finally clarifies on Tiffany Haddish Hookup's claims after strong denial

Instagram

Chingy previously accused the actress of lying after she revealed her old connection experience during her appearance on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; in October 2019.

Chingy has finally admitted that he connected with Tiffany Haddish, something he vehemently denied earlier. During an interview on Fox Soul, the rapper recognized him, but attributed it to alcohol, which made him forget the connection that allegedly occurred in the early 2000s.

"I will keep it authentic with you," Chingy said in the new interview Thursday, April 30. "So now I have to tell you what happened. I don't really remember. I still don't remember, until today. So I had to call my brother, who I know, knows everything."

The rapper continued explaining: "And then I asked him, because back then he used to drink and shit and it was like a bowling ball, he was knocking them down. I'm talking about playing them." down."

"So I called him up and thought, 'Oh man, did that happen?' He said, 'Yes, that happened, I was with your friend. You had it. One night everyone was screwed. We were in my room, then you and she went to your room, then they yelled "." He shared. "Then it is what it is. It happened."

Chingy previously accused Tiffany of lying after she revealed her old connection experience while playing a game of "Burning Questions" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"in October 2019". I mean it was a connection. That was in the early 2000s, I don't even know if that counts anymore, "he"Girls Tour" saying Ellen Degeneres.

After the broadcast, it was not long before Chingy closed the claims. As for his Instagram account, the rapper told his fans that what Tiffany said was nothing more than "a lie." Chingy, born Howard Bailey Jr., wrote alongside a clip of the actress sharing about her alleged connection, "Now @tiffanyhaddish knows full well it's a lie." Since he lied, I am a truth that I used to hook up with my brother. not me but she likes me Hey, if we were honest, let's be honest #chingy #facts #juslikethat ".