Home Entertainment Chingy finally admits that she connected with Tiffany Haddish!

By
Bradley Lamb
Rapper Chingy has finally revealed himself and has admitted that he connected with comedian Tiffany Haddish, after initially denying his claims.

"I'll keep it authentic. But look, now I have to tell you what happened. I don't really remember it, I still don't remember it to this day. So I had to call my brother so I know, I know everything. And So I asked him, because back then he used to drink and shit and it was like a bowling ball, he was knocking them down. I'm talking about knocking them down. " he said to Fox Soul.

