Chingy finally admits that she connected with Tiffany Haddish!

Rapper Chingy has finally revealed himself and has admitted that he connected with comedian Tiffany Haddish, after initially denying his claims.

"I'll keep it authentic. But look, now I have to tell you what happened. I don't really remember it, I still don't remember it to this day. So I had to call my brother so I know, I know everything. And So I asked him, because back then he used to drink and shit and it was like a bowling ball, he was knocking them down. I'm talking about knocking them down. " he said to Fox Soul.

"So I called him up and said, 'Oh, man … did that happen ?!' 'He said,' Yes, that happened, he was with his friend. You had her. One night everyone They were screwed, "he continued. "We were in my room, then you and she went to your room, then whoop say whoop. Then that's what it is. It happened."

You owe Tiffany an apology.