China sends survey team to Everest after canceled season

BEIJING –

China sent scientists to climb Mount Everest, while the world's highest peak is empty of commercial climbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

China and Nepal canceled spring climbing on their mountain slopes to prevent the spread of infections as expedition teams traveled to the region and lived for weeks in tight, high-altitude camps with little access to emergency medical help.

The official Xinhua News Agency said on Thursday that a team of 53 members of the Ministry of National Resources has been carrying out preliminary scientific work since the beginning of March and that inspection work on the mountain will begin this month. China's Beidou satellite network, a rival to the United States' Global Positioning System, will be used in a survey to determine the current height of the mountain and natural resources, along with other topography technology developed domestically, Xinhua said, citing to the team leader of the ministry, Li Guopeng,.

No date was given for when the team would reach the top of the mountain via the northern approach. Snow depth, weather and wind speed data would also be measured to "facilitate monitoring of glaciers and ecological protection," Xinhua reported.

The People's Republic of China has conducted six major surveys of the mountain known locally as Qomolangma, Xinhua said. They have recorded their height at 8,848.13 meters (29,029 feet) in 1975 and 8,844.43 meters (29,017 feet) in 2005.

China has also taken advantage of the lack of climbers to collect trash from Everest and other popular climbing peaks.