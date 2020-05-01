Check out a sneak preview of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race's Superfan makeovers

Superfans are coming to Endurance race this week.
In tonight's episode, queens can make a makeover for a group of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race superfans, and E! News has its first look at Jaida Essence Hall and her new and very excited friend Bethany.
Jaida says he chose Bethany on purpose for her energy.
"He seems a little more reserved, but I bet there's a wild side somewhere that needs to be released, and he was right."
Bethany is not just a viewer of the show. She is also a regular Drag Con assistant, and brings her children with her, which, as Ru points out, is not a typical parenting move.
"It should be," says Bethany. "It's a happy place. My oldest daughter says 'look at all these pretty princesses' and I can show her that it can be whatever she wants to do."
Hopefully Bethany is as good a drag queen as a father does, but it looks good, because Jaida has a lot of experience doing makeup for other queens.
You can watch the clip below!
The episode description says: "Queens must make makeovers to Endurance race superfans, but superfans have no idea what's going to happen to them. "
Fans have been told they're only there to watch the show, but much more than that awaits. Daisy Ridley, of Star Wars fame, is the celebrity guest judge.
RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race airs on Fridays at 8 p.m., followed by RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race at 9:30 and Uncovered at 11 pm. in VH1.
