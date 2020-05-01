Check out a sneak preview of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race's Superfan makeovers

Superfans are coming to Endurance race this week.

In tonight's episode, queens can make a makeover for a group of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race superfans, and E! News has its first look at Jaida Essence Hall and her new and very excited friend Bethany.

Jaida says he chose Bethany on purpose for her energy.

"He seems a little more reserved, but I bet there's a wild side somewhere that needs to be released, and he was right."

Bethany is not just a viewer of the show. She is also a regular Drag Con assistant, and brings her children with her, which, as Ru points out, is not a typical parenting move.

"It should be," says Bethany. "It's a happy place. My oldest daughter says 'look at all these pretty princesses' and I can show her that it can be whatever she wants to do."