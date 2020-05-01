Charter CEO Tom Rutledge would love to cut customer sports fees – Up News Info

Charter CEO Tom Rutledge Sports represents more than half the wholesale price of its cable package, and while the company wants customers to recover while the sport is dark, “Now we have a structure where everything is contractually bonded and bonded and we have very little control over that. "

"Ultimately, it's the athletes who get the money and … someone has to turn in their money and give it back to the consumer, and that hasn't happened yet."

Rutledge made the comments in a conference call to discuss the giant cable provider's latest quarterly financial results.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

This week, New York State Attorney General Letitia James asked big cable and satellite providers to cut or drop those charges while the coronavirus pandemic has shut down live sports.

PLUS