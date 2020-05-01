Charlie Baker recommends this movie while you stay home for the coronavirus

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker took a moment Thursday during his daily coronavirus press conference to give a recommendation on the film, as everyone stays home to slow the spread of the disease.

The conversation turned into books and entertainment after Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders urged everyone to take care of their mental health as the pandemic continues, suggesting breaks from the news and connecting with friends.

Baker shared that her daughter started a book club with her friends as a way to keep in touch, and commented that the new habit of social reading "might be the only good thing I can think of."

In response to a journalist's question about what he's been up to lately, the governor gave a brilliant recommendation for "The Biggest Little Farm," a documentary released last year.

"It is one of the best documentaries in history," he said. "It is magical, it is lyrical and it is beautiful."

The film follows a California couple who decide to start a sustainable farm outside of Los Angeles. The documentary is available to stream on Hulu, or can be viewed for $ 3.99 on various platforms, including YouTube and Amazon Prime.

"These are two people who lived in an apartment in Santa Monica, who got a pound dog," Baker said, giving his own synopsis of the story. “They loved the dog, but every time they left the apartment to go to work, the dog would bark and bark until they got home. So they finally got an eviction notice from their landlord and it was the dog or they had to move out. And at that moment they decided that they would get a series of investors and go to do something they had always wanted to do, which was to create a natural farm.

"It is incredible," he concluded. "I would recommend it to anyone,quot;.

The Governor said it is not … like so many others – watching the Netflix series "Ozark,quot; starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. Bateman plays a financial adviser who transfers his family to the Ozarks, where he launders money to appease a drug boss.

"I could only watch a few episodes of‘ Ozark "before deciding that if I kept watching, I would have to jump off the roof of my house, which would be bad for my mental health," Baker said.