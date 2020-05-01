Charlamagne Tha God praises David Burd's new TV show Dave, aka Lil & # 39; Dicky

For years Lil & # 39; Dicky, who now goes by his real name, David Burd, has been silent on the subject of launching a new project after the success of Professional rapper, his debut album However, just because he hasn't released a new album doesn't mean he isn't working.

Lil & # 39; Dicky, the rapper "Save Dat Money,quot;, recently expanded his career in the world of television with the release of his hit series, Dave in FXX. Interestingly, Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee appeared in the last episode, despite their complicated history with Lil & # 39; Dicky.

Dave appeared famous in an episode of The breakfast club in which the presenters of the series criticized him for accusations of cultural appropriation: the idea that a dominant culture steals cultural ideas from a dispossessed population.

Dave is currently the highest rated show in FXX history, and many prominent members of the hip-hop community have supported him, including Charlamagne and Angela Yee.

After the episode aired, Charlamagne went to her Instagram to say that Dave's new show is one of the best series right now, which is a big surprise to fans who watched the aforementioned episode of The breakfast club with Lil & # 39; Dicky.

Charlamagne Tha God also mentioned that he was never paid to yell at the popular FX series. In fact, he joked that he doesn't even know if he was paid to appear on it.

Earlier this year, Lil & # 39; Dicky stopped on the set of Ginger Whiskey, Andrew Santino's podcast, in which the two spoke on a number of topics, including his show. Andrew Santino also has a role in the series.

According to Dave's Wikipedia page, it started on March 4, 2020 and was created by David himself and Jeff Schaffer. Schaffer is one of the most respected directors of comedy television shows. I work in Seinfeld and also Curb your enthusiasm, two of the most acclaimed and successful series of all time.



