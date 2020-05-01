Celebrate Tim McGraw's birthday with his cutest photos with Faith Hill

When it comes to seeing photos of Tim McGraw and his wife Faith hill, "I like it I love it,quot;.

After all, what not to love about country music superstars, who won our hearts when they got married in 1996 and have kept us obsessed with their love story ever since.

Today the Let it go The singer turns 53, and to celebrate, we take a look at his more than two-decade-long history of romance with artist "This Kiss."

The now parents of three sweet girls met for the first time as Hill opened for McGraw & # 39; s Spontaneous Combustion Tour then it is appropriate to say that sparks flew between the two immediately.

More than two decades later and the duo has continued to show their love, as in 2017 when they released the joint album The rest of our life, sweetly about twenty years after her first duet song, "It's Your Love," was released.