Celebrate Tim McGraw's birthday with his cutest photos with Faith Hill

When it comes to seeing photos of Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill, "I like it I love it."
After all, what not to love about country music superstars, who won our hearts when they got married in 1996 and have kept us obsessed with their love story ever since.
Today the "Let It Go" singer turns 53, and to celebrate, we take a look at his more than two-decade-long history of romance with the "This Kiss" artist.
The now parents of three sweet girls met for the first time as Hill opened for McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion Tour and it is appropriate to say that sparks flew between the two immediately.
More than two decades later and the duo has continued to show their love, as in 2017 when they released the joint album The rest of our life, sweetly about twenty years after her first duet song, "It's Your Love," was released.
McGraw knows how blessed it is to have Hill in his life, telling him People in 2009, "Faith saved my life in many ways, from myself more than anything. Sometimes I can go down a dark road, when you don't feel good about yourself, and she takes me out. My wife makes me a better man. "
So put on your favorite pair of cowboy boots, play one of the duo's best duets, and check out the couple's adorable love story.
KMazur / WireImage
The ties that unite
Faith Hill helps her friend prepare for his close-up at Andre Agassi's Grand Slam For Children in Las Vegas in September 1996, less than a month before they said "Yes, I do" in Tim McGraw's hometown of Rayville, La.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Family planning
Hill was pregnant with her daughter Gracie when she looked for the very fashionable doll dress at the 1997 American Music Awards in January.
AP Photo / Susan Sterner
All that glitters …
The expectant parents also performed at the 1997 Country Music Academy Awards in April, just a month before Gracie's arrival.
Ron Wolfson / Getty Images
Is your Love
The country's superstars share a moment behind the scenes at the 1999 Grammys.
KMazur / WireImage
All that I want
The couple is the image of bliss onstage at Madison Square Garden during their Soul2Soul Tour 2000, their first major tour together.
Gregg DeGuire / WireImage)
Hollywood kiss
The 10-year-old couple has fun as newlyweds on the red carpet at the 2006 Hollywood Film Festival.
Rick Diamond / Nashville Rising / Getty Images for Nashville Rising
Mutually beneficial
The couple helps raise funds for victims of the Tennessee floods at Nashville Rising, a charity concert at Bridgestone Arena in June 2010.
Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TIME
Genes in relaxed form
Faith and Tim enjoy a night with their three girls, Maggie, Audrey and Gracie, at the TIME 100 Gala in April 2015.
Jason Davis / WireImage
Co-stars
The couple was simultaneously honored with stars on the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame in October 2016.
Jeff Kravitz / ACMA2017 / FilmMagic for ACM
Country royalty
After 20 years of marriage, the duo are still the couple to watch at all of the awards, here after performing at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Becky fluke
Partners in … everything
Still insane (for each other) after all these years, the couple begins their 65-city Soul2Soul The World Tour in New Orleans.
Faith Hill instagram
A winning ticket
The adorable duo took this selfie after heading to the polls in 2018.
Faith Hill instagram
Soulmates
"Happy birthday, my love," Faith wrote in this sweet photo of the couple last year.
